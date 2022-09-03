McAtee starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Hull on Sunday

Sheffield United will be looking to strengthen their lead at the top of the table when they come up against big spending Hull on Sunday.

The Blades have bounced back from their opening day defeat to Watford, winning four of their last six games, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

They will come up against a Hull side looking to put together the right formula for a promotion push from the Championship having invested heavily over the summer.

The Tigers brought in 16 players, completely overhauling their squad meaning they’re a completely new test for the Blades.

But Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be going into the game full of confidence having put four past Reading in midweek, showing the potential of his side.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Heckingbottom makes any changes to the side that beat the Royals or if he keeps the same starting XI to maintain momentum.

Here, we take a look at how the Blades could line up against Hull.

Wes Foderingham will continue to deputise in goal as he’s once again proving to be a reliable stopper at Championship level.

With a number of defensive absentees, Heckingbottom is likely to stick with Rhys Norrington-Davies on the left of a back three, alongside John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Moving into the wing-back slots, Max Lowe put in an impressive display and is likely to continue again as a result of injuries with George Baldock keeping his place due to a lack of depth in Jayden Bogle’s absence.

Tommy Doyle impressed on his full debut for Sheffield United in midweek alongside Norwood who controlled the game from deep with his passing range with those two keeping their places.

The big change however will be James McAtee coming in for Sander Berge. The Norwegian was subject to intense interest from clubs across Europe with Sheffield United fending off interest in their key man. So, with that in mind, Heckingbottom may give McAtee the opportunity in Berge’s place.

Oli McBurnie is likely to keep his place after scoring two goals in two games and is seemingly putting together a fruitful partnership alongside Iliman Ndiaye who looks undroppable at the moment.