Highlights Birmingham City's poor form since Wayne Rooney took over as manager has led to speculation about his future.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Rooney will last the whole season, as the owners have backed him.

The next five games will be crucial for Rooney and his squad, as they need to pick up points to avoid questions about his suitability for the role.

Birmingham City have been in poor form since they made the controversial switch in the dugout from John Eustace to Wayne Rooney.

Rooney was hired after Eustace had won back-to-back games against Huddersfield Town and West Brom, which had the club in a healthy sixth place, hence why there was criticism when they made the chance.

Since the former Derby County manager has been in charge, he has only won one league game, in eight, which was against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday.

This poor form has seen the Blues plummet down the table, and now they are in 15th place, alarmingly just seven points off the bottom three.

Therefore, there has been some speculation about Rooney's future.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Don Goodman on Wayne Rooney's future

Despite the building pressure on Rooney, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has revealed he believes the Blues boss will last the whole season.

He said: "Yes. The owners went all in on Rooney, so I’d expect them to stick with him.

"They drew some terrible attention to themselves with the phrase ‘no fear football’.

"What is no fear football? Are they trying to say John Eustace played with fear?

"They certainly did not. The owners have been a bit naive in their statement, in their timing of relieving John Eustace of his duties when things were going so well, so having gone this far, I would expect them to back Wayne Rooney to the hilt.

"The only reason why they might not would be if they felt there was a genuine chance of actually getting sucked into a relegation battle.

"That’s a long way from happening at the moment, but if results continue like this, then maybe they’ll have a rethink.

"As things stand, though, I’d expect Rooney to see the season out and be able to build on his squad in January."

Next 5 games are make or break for Rooney in 2023/24

After their uninspiring 0-0 draw against Rotherham United, Rooney will be targeting a response in their next game, which is away to Mark Robins' Coventry City.

The Sky Blues have struggled themselves this season after reaching the play-off final in the previous campaign and they now sit two places below Birmingham in 17th place.

This should be a game that Rooney and his squad are looking to win - not least to prove to everyone below them that they are too good to be fully dragged into a relegation scrap.

After Coventry, it is a tough away trip to Cardiff City, who have been doing well under new manager Erol Bulut, then an uphill battle of overcoming league leaders Leicester City at home.

However, after those dreaded fixtures, there are two vital games for Birmingham, against Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City who are currently below them in the table.

So these next five games could make or break the narrative around Rooney's first campaign as the Birmingham manager due to there being some winnable matches on paper.

If they do not pick up some points from them, then serious questions will have to be asked about whether he is the right man to take the club into 2024.