Highlights Dejphon Chansiri, owner of Sheffield Wednesday, is facing increasing pressure from fans due to poor performances, high ticket prices, and mismanagement.

There has been interest from prospective buyers for the club, but a sale may take time due to the team's current situation and the need for significant investment.

Former Wednesday player Carlton Palmer believes it may be time for Chansiri to consider new investment and listen to offers, although fans should voice their opinions respectfully and not threaten Chansiri's family.

Carlton Palmer has issued his opinion on Dejphon Chansiri's future at Sheffield Wednesday, as the club's long-standing owner faces ever growing pressure as the club find themselves in a perilous situation at the beginning of the season.

The situation around Hillsborough has been nowhere near what any Wednesdayite would've envisaged back in May after celebrating promotion, but the worst possible pre-season, tensions increasing off the pitch and a turgid start to the Championship campaign has left Hillsborough feeling pretty toxic at present.

What is the current state of play at Sheffield Wednesday?

Since the play-off final win on May 29th, the Owls have seen three different managers, firstly Darren Moore was surprisingly dismissed in June, before his replacement Xisco Munoz was only hired with exactly a month to go before the season opener with Southampton.

Despite making twelve additions across the summer window, it always seemed that Wednesday weren't prepared correctly for what was to come, and this reflected on the pitch with the Spaniard given his P45 after a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on October 3rd.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Former Bayern Munich, Germany and Southampton coach Danny Rohl has since been installed as the new man in the Hillsborough dugout.

Why does Dejphon Chansiri face increasing pressure at Sheffield Wednesday?

Since taking over the club in 2015, Chansiri's fortunes in charge of the club have been extremely tumultous to say the least, with two failed play-off attempts in 2016 and 2017, a relegation and points deduction in 2021 before the aforementioned turbulent summer of 2023.

However, the Hillsborough faithful believe that his time is up in the boardroom, with performances on the pitch leaving the club rooted to the foot of the division, the hefty ticket prices paid to watch their club somewhat enter the abyss yet again on top of constant mismanagement.

The Thai businessman released a statement last month stating his sole interest is to sell the club, and that he won't inject any more money into it in the meantime, despite hitting back at supporters who want his exit imminently.

"You have no right to ask me to leave. I am the one who saved the club and spent the money for the club, I am the one who needs to pay around £2m on average every month. Some fans need to have more respect for owners of clubs and not be so selfish, thinking of their own benefit without doing anything good to the club.

"This is not acceptable and as a result I am not willing to inject more money while I am being treated unfairly by those fans.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

What has Carlton Palmer said about Dejphon Chansiri?

The former Wednesday defender-turned-pundit, Carlton Palmer believes that the time is possibly right for the owner to find new investment at Hillsborough given recent events.

"Dejphon Chansiri is coming under increasing pressure from the Sheffield Wednesday supporters. More recently down to the sacking of Darren Moore, the increase in season ticket and matchday prices.

"In the past, there has believed to have been several parties interested in a takeover of the club, but Chansiri has always distanced himself from selling." Palmer continued

"However, as he's told the fans he won't inject further money into the club, he may well listen to offers.

Palmer has urged supporters that whilst their opinion counts, they should voice it in the correct manner

"I don't agree with any support that threatens Chansiri's family - that is totally unacceptable! You can voice your opinion in a respectable manner.

"The tide has turned with certain sections of the supporters, and he's also said if that happens then he will go. Maybe the time is right, now." Palmer added

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

The Athletic have recently revealed that there is interest in Wednesday from prospective buyers, although a sale could take some time to go through.

“The Athletic has spoken to at least one interested party regarding a takeover, but with relegation already a distinct possibility — Wednesday are seven points adrift of safety — and a squad, stadium and training ground requiring significant investment, they are hardly an appealing proposition.”

On the pitch, Danny Rohl will oversee his first game in charge away to Watford next Saturday.