Highlights Reading FC is currently facing off-field problems that are impacting the club, including protests from fans and an abandoned game.

The club's owner, Dai Yongge, has agreed to sell the club at the earliest opportunity and is engaging lawyers to assist in the process.

Despite rumors of prospective buyers, nothing concrete has emerged, and the club's current situation of being in the bottom four of League One could be deterring potential investors.

Reading sacked Paul Ince in April of last year, shortly before the club were relegated to League One, and has heard "nothing concrete" about a takeover so far despite plenty of whispers about interest in buying the club.

He lasted just over a year in charge but left the Royals in 22nd in the Championship when they had not won in their previous eight games.

They dropped out of the second tier after a long stay in the division, spanning 10 seasons. Embargo, transfer restrictions, and a points deduction were all contributing factors to their downfall during the 2022/23 campaign.

Their fortunes on and off the pitch haven't been too much better since, with Reading in the bottom four in League One for much of the season so far. They currently sit fourth from bottom, in part due to being deducted four points this season.

League One bottom five (As it stands January 25th) Team P GD Pts 20 Shrewsbury Town 28 -21 30 21 Reading 27 -7 26 22 Cheltenham Town 26 -16 23 23 Carlisle United 28 -20 20 24 Fleetwood Town 27 -25 18

Reading have since confirmed that Dai Yongge is looking to sell the club at the ‘earliest opportunity’ as fans push for him to leave.

With off-field problems still impacting the club, the supporters continue to protest, and their game against Port Vale recently was abandoned after fans had invaded the pitch.

The club then released a statement via their official site last week which explained that he is actively looking to sell Reading.

“The owners of Reading FC appreciate and understand the concerns of its loyal fans and partners in the community. Mr Dai has agreed that he will look to sell the Club at the earliest opportunity, and he has engaged lawyers to assist in the disposal.

“Nigel Howe will assist the lawyers in leading the process and coordinating the potential buyers and to provide access to information that is available. The EFL are fully engaged in the process, and they are being kept informed on a regular basis and are committed to supporting the Club in finding the appropriate solutions as quickly as possible.

“We ask, in conclusion, for our fans to keep faith in the Club and to know that the owners are making every effort to finalise its sale at the earliest opportunity. In return the owners commit to communicating substantive developments when they are able to do so.”

Paul Ince's verdict

Ince has revealed his thoughts on the situation at Reading and revealed he has heard about prospective buyers, but nothing concrete has emerged yet.

He said via Instant Casino: “It's going to be a tough year.

“They’ve got a very good manager and a young team. The next four of five games are going be pivotal in seeing where they are going to go. Maybe that’s the issue and why no one is buying the club at this point in time, I’m not sure what the owners are asking for it currently.

“If you were to buy it, you’d want them to be mid-table where there are no issues about moving down and where there’s scope to build. If a club costs £20 million in League One, it’ll cost £10 million in League Two, so why would you spend £20 million on a club that’s about to move down? That’s why the investors will be waiting to see where they are, but I think we’re a long way from that.

“I’ve heard of a few parties that are interested but there’s nothing concrete so the most important thing for Reading is to keep fighting to get out of relegation situation and stay in the league – and they can.

“They can put some good results together, I’ve watched them a couple of times and they can play some really good stuff, they’re just a bit naïve because they’re so young. The remit has to be to stay in the league, if you can do that and get someone to invest in the club who wants to take them forward, then that’ll make me happy, but until then it’s going to be a struggle.”

A sorry state of affairs at Reading

The majority of football fans will hope that a swift resolution is found for the Royals, as the situation is difficult to watch from afar, let alone from those connected with the club.

Football can be a cruel sport at the best of times, let alone when off-field matters amplify the problem, with multiple players now departing for far less than their market value as well.

It is tough for the club to find a buyer with the threat of relegation hanging over them, as Ince alludes to, but it's imperative it happens for both the immediate and long-term future of the club.