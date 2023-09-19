Highlights Connor Wickham, now a free agent, played for Cardiff City and made 12 appearances, scoring one goal, helping the team avoid relegation.

Connor Wickham is currently a free agent after his departure from Cardiff City.

The 30-year-old is without a club after the Bluebirds decided against renewing his short-term contract at the Welsh side.

Wickham made 12 appearances for the Championship side, scoring just one goal, as the team avoided relegation to League One last season.

The experienced forward can still sign for a new club despite the transfer window having closed earlier this month.

Free agents are available to be registered for the time being, so he will be pushing to find a new club in the coming weeks.

Who should make a move to sign Connor Wickham?

Carlton Palmer has claimed that a move back to Sheffield Wednesday might be a deal that suits all parties.

However, he has warned his old club that a short-term contract should be the only offer on the table for a player that the 57-year-old considers past his best.

“Veteran Connor Wickham is still available after leaving Cardiff this summer,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He signed for Cardiff on a short-term contract, made 12 appearances, scoring one goal.

“Connor unfortunately [the] age that he is at the moment, his best days are behind him.

“He’s still experienced and knows the way around the football pitch but not one club will entertain anything other than a short-term contract.

“As I said, he’s a veteran of the game.

“For me, he’s a short-term contract, even a pay as you play [type of player].

“Maybe going back to Sheffield Wednesday, who are struggling at the bottom of the Championship, they know Connor Wickham well.

“He knows the club well, maybe Sheffield Wednesday would be a good fit on a pay as you play basis.”

Sheffield Wednesday earned promotion back to the Championship last season with a dramatic play-off run under Darren Moore.

Xisco Munoz took the reins of the first team squad during the summer, but he has overseen a difficult start to the campaign.

The Owls are currently 23rd in the Championship table, with just one point to their name from the opening seven games.

Wednesday are without a win, having scored just four goals and conceded 10.

A 1-0 loss to Ipswich Town at the weekend consigned the team to yet another loss, leaving them three points from safety, with a relegation battle beckoning.

Next up for Munoz’s side is a clash against the only side below them in the table, Middlesbrough, on Tuesday night.

Should Sheffield Wednesday pursue a deal to re-sign Connor Wickham?

Wickham proved last season that he can still contribute something at a Championship level.

While he only made five starts for the Bluesbirds, he still managed one goal and two assists.

That proved important in the team’s bid to stay in the division, which is something Wednesday will be concerned about themselves this season.

A short-term deal until January sounds like a move that could work out well for all parties as it would strengthen the Owls’ attacking options and give Wickham another chance to prove that he should be competing in the Championship.