‘Maybe in the role filled by loanee James Garner’ – Will this man get a chance at Nottingham Forest next term? – Fan’s Voice

It’s been an up and down season for Nottingham Forest but a continued positive throughout the season has been the performances of Brennan Johnson on loan at Lincoln City.

The 19-year-old joined the Imps on a season-long loan in September and has helped Michael Appleton’s side climb right to the top of League One – a title contender that few would’ve predicted.

There’s no denying that the performances of Johnson have been vital to Lincoln’s promotion push and will continue to be as we head toward the business end of the season.

Having been used across the frontline and as an attacking midfielder, the Forest loanee has tormented opposition defences – scoring seven goals and adding nine assists in his 27 appearances for the Imps.

Johnson earned his first international cap with Wales back in November and has been impressing more than just the Reds fans it seems, with a Premier League club and a top Championship side linked back in January.

But Chris Hughton has a big squad at the City Ground, so will the teenager be battling for a first-team spot when he returns to the East Midlands club ahead of next season?

Football League World’s Forest fan pundit, Kevin Marriott, has shared his thoughts on the situation and outlined whether he thinks he’ll get a chance.

“Yes, I think Brennan Johnson will be given his chance, maybe in the role filled by loanee James Garner at the moment. That is unless a Premier League club comes in with serious money in the summer.

“Forest fans, in general, give the impression they would like one of their own to be given his chance in the Garibaldi red.

“Johnson can play and is not short of confidence in his own ability. That’s not a bad thing.”

Our verdict:

Johnson has been exceptional for Lincoln this season and given the struggles Forest have often had creatively, it would be a surprise not to see him involved for them next season.

That’s if they can keep hold of him, however, with top-flight clubs linked previously and this summer’s European Championships offering him a potential chance to dazzle on a bigger stage – should he make it into Ryan Giggs’ squad, of course.

There’s a huge amount to be excited about when it comes to the 19-year-old, Reds supporters will just be hoping they get to see it first-hand next year.