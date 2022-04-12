“Maybe I am greedy” – Darren Moore sets out Sheffield Wednesday demand as Owls enter crucial period

Sheffield Wednesday came away from Bolton with a 1-1 draw at the weekend.

A point is not a bad result from the game but considering Bolton scored their equaliser in the 90th minute, Wednesday will definitely feel as though that’s two points dropped for them.

Despite this, the Owls remain fifth in the table looking at the play-offs.

However, they do sit level on points with both Sunderland and Wycombe below them so they will have to get some results from their final five games to secure their play-off spot.

Although Darren Moore is happy with his side who are now unbeaten in six games, he still feels there is room for improvement as he told Yorkshire Live: “If you look at us, I think we have been going in the right direction for some time.

“We will continue to work on the training ground to get better. As good as we were against Bolton, I don’t accept it because I want more. Maybe I am greedy, but we have to keep on improving.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Sheffield Wednesday players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Liam Palmer? Yes No

Despite having some injury issues in recent weeks, Moore looks to have an increased squad available with the returns of Liam Palmer, Lewis Gibson and Dennis Adeniran and the boss hopes this will help his side as he said: “We are getting one or two players back off the treatment table. Liam Palmer was back on the bench on Saturday; it is great that we have him back.

“We will look at Lewis Gibson and Dennis Adeniran this week. I want as many bodies back because each game is different.

“I want to look at the opposition and see where we can nullify them with the right personnel and where we can expose them with their weaknesses. It is why I want all the players back in because nobody is guaranteed a starting place. I am picking a team where I feel we ca nullify the opposition and where we can expose them.”

The Verdict:

Wednesday have had a strong season and are on a good run now but they need to ensure they are taking away three points rather than one from their remaining games if they want to claim a play-off spot.

It seems as though Darren Moore has strong expectations from the players which clearly works as we see the player’s come out and put in high standard performances reflected by where they are in the table.

The return of injured players will only help Moore’s side as it increase options and allows substitutions both for tactical reasons and to stop players getting too tired of injured.

There is still work to be done, but Wednesday are a top team and are definitely capable of finishing in the top six this season.