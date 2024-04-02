Highlights Kalvin Phillips struggles continued at West Ham, with limited game time affecting his performance.

Despite his past glory, returning to Leeds might be necessary for Phillips to revive his career.

A permanent switch away from West Ham could provide the fresh start Phillips needs for success.

Kalvin Phillips' struggles continued this weekend for West Ham United, but the England international has had a difficult few years since departing Leeds United for Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

Man City spent £42 million on the England international nearly two years ago, but the presence of Rodri saw limited game time for him, and with Euro 2024 fast approaching, the 28-year-old was allowed to depart the Etihad Stadium for the Hammers in January.

However, even a loan move to West Ham hasn't been able to revive his career, with his performance against Newcastle United over the weekend being heavily criticised after Phillips was brought on to provide extra solidity when his side were 3-1 up, but they lost 4-3 against the Magpies in the end, and it doesn't seem likely that he will be able to turn things around.

After that game, he was caught making an offensive gesture to angry supporters, who had plenty to say to him as he was getting on the team coach. Phillips' time under David Moyes had already been difficult prior to that, with a red card picked up against Nottingham Forest and a major mistake that gifted Bournemouth a goal during a recent 1-1 draw as well, and it was not much of a surprise to see the holding midfielder omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad for the March internationals.

It has been reported by Give Me Sport that a return to Elland Road this summer could be a possible next step in his career if the club is promoted to the Premier League. Phillips enjoyed the most successful period of his career in West Yorkshire, having come through the ranks of the club’s academy system.

He cemented himself as an England international as he helped the club gain promotion back to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, leading to his move to the Etihad. However, Daniel Farke currently has an array of options in the centre of midfield, which includes the versatility of Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu, who have also slotted in seamlessly to varying roles in Leeds' back four when called upon, whilst Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev have cemented their places in the double-pivot recently.

Kalvin Phillips' career stats - as per Transfermarkt 02/04/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 234 14 13 Manchester City 31 1 0 West Ham United 9 0 0 England 31 1 2

Carlton Palmer's Kalvin Phillips and Leeds verdict

Now, according to The Sun, it is reported that Leeds are still keen on the midfielder and believe £30 million could be enough for him to seal a deal back to Elland Road. Ex-England international and former Leeds man Carlton Palmer believes

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "Kalvin Phillips' unhappy time at West Ham continued after giving away a penalty against Newcastle, in what was a devastating defeat for West Ham after being 3-2 up.

"It's just been an unhappy time for him since his move away from Man City, as I have said previously.

"I thought it was the wrong move at the time. Financially, it's worked out for him, but from a personal and football point of view? It's been a waste of nearly two years of his playing career.

"Leeds are now considering swooping for him. If they can get him for reasonable money, I still think his salary would be a problem.

"Although, he had a fantastic time at Leeds, and I don't think it's a case that the heart would rule the head over this, because Phillips is still a very good player.

"He's full of energy and industry, and maybe he needs to go back to where he played his best football and got his call-up to the England squad.

"It's a shame for Kalvin being bang out of form and not playing well at West Ham. It's likely that he's going to sit out on going to the Euros, and that's what happens when you make the wrong decision to go to a football club.

"I get it from a financial point of view, but he was never going to play regularly at Man City, or enough to make it worth his while.

"If you're not getting game time, which is what he hasn't got, he's gone to West Ham and tried to pick it up and it just hasn't happened for him.

"As for Leeds: it would be a good move for both parties if it works financially."

Related Real Madrid and Bayern Munich weighing up transfer move for Leeds United player Real Madrid and Bayern Munich had scouts in attendance to watch Archie Gray as Leeds United beat Hull City on Easter Monday.

Kalvin Phillips' move back to Leeds

It's clear that Phillips needs a new environment and somewhere that he can call a home again, given what has transpired with both Man City and West Ham in the last 18 months.

There's a romantic side of most football fans that loves the idea of former fan favourites linking back up with a former club, but the reality is that it rarely happens, and seldom are those types of deals a success, too.

Phillips' best career form and development came with the Whites, but he is also in a position where his former side have the most strength in depth currently. Ampadu is undoubtedly their best midfielder but Gray is a player well on the way to developing into a Premier League player.

A loan deal may make the most sense from a Leeds perspective, but Phillips needs a permanent switch and fresh start away from his current situation.