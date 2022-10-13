“Maybe he is the answer” – Phil Babb issues verdict on Mark Hughes’ chances of Bradford City success

It has been a long time since Bradford City have competed in the top two leagues of English football, with their last season in the Championship being the 2003-04 campaign.

Since then, the Bantams have plied their trade in Leagues One and Two, with just two relegations and one promotion in the last 18 years.

And for the fourth season in succession, the West Yorkshire outfit are playing fourth tier football after another mid-table finish in the 2021-22 season.

After the Derek Adams experiment didn’t go to plan, the Bradford hierarchy managed to pull off somewhat of a coup in February of this year when they landed the services of former Premier League manager Mark Hughes.

Hughes had managed six top flight English clubs, as well as the Wales national team, but he had been away from football for four years following his departure from Southampton in 2018.

It was a shock for many to see Hughes lower his sights in the way he did, but after getting to grips with the club in the final few months of last season, the former Manchester United striker now has Bradford in sixth position in League Two, although they have been defeated three times in their 12 outings so far this season.

A player who started his career at Bradford before going on to bigger things was Phil Babb, and he believes Hughes could be the man to bring success back to Valley Parade.

“Well, it’s a fantastic appointment even if it was left field when the announcement came through and kudos to Mark Hughes for taking the job on,” Babb told OLBG.

“I loved Bradford City whilst I was a player there towards the end of the 80s, so I’d like to see them doing well.

“As a player and a manager, he’s usually done well wherever he’s been, I think it helps that Bradford get the biggest crowds in League Two.

“It’ll bring in some funds should he want to bring in some better players or improve his squad.

“It’s a great fan base, I think they should 14,500 season tickets which is by far the highest in the league.

“It’s so difficult down there in that league, anyone can beat anyone wherever you are in the table.

“It will be difficult with the pressure on them to get out of that league being one of the biggest clubs in that division.

“That doesn’t guarantee you success as a football club, there are plenty of teams in similar positions.

“But I hope they do well, and I hope Mark Hughes manages to bounce Bradford up through the leagues.

“Maybe he is the answer they’ve been looking for since they went down to League Two.”

The Verdict

It still beggars belief as to why Hughes would come out of the wilderness over three years after his last job to drop into League Two, but he seems to be embracing the challenge.

This is a man who was pitched in to club management at the very top level and had never had to drop down the leagues in his career until his appointment at Valley Parade earlier this year.

Things aren’t perfect at Bradford whatsoever, but they have a squad of experienced players who have played at higher levels, and Hughes’ coaching staff has been there and done it as well.

Therefore, come the end of the season there would be no surprise if the Bantams were in the automatic promotion mix, and they should be aiming for the play-offs at the very least.