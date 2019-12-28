‘Maybe back to us next season’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react to significant injury news regarding loan talent

On-loan Charlton attacker Jonathan Leko has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the 1-1 draw with QPR last weekend.

Leko was forced to be substituted in the 11th minute of the London derby, and it has now emerged that the West Brom loan star will not feature again for the Addicks this season after suffering a serious injury.

The 20-year-old had made a positive impression since arriving at The Valley over the summer, with the attacker having scored five goals in his 21 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side, but it has now been confirmed he will return to the Baggies for treatment.

Charlton’s results have been affected by the club’s significant injury crisis in recent weeks, and although their recent 3-2 win over Bristol City will have lifted their spirits, the Leko blow will only add to Bowyer’s injury concerns.

Leko took to Instagram to issue a determined message after receiving news of his lay-off.

Plenty of Charlton supporters responded by wishing Leko well and suggested he should return to the club next season, while Addicks players such as Conor Gallagher and Tom Lockyer also sent their wishes.

Here are some of the responses…

_alfiewalters: All the best jon, cheers for your hard work since august ❤️

whiteshark_123: Thank you, speedy recovery…….maybe back to us next season 😏! 🔥🔥🔥

_owenboy_08_: Jon I hope u get well and come back a better player and possibly play for #CAFC next season

benlewis03: It won’t be the same 😢 conorgallagher92: Back stronger bro! All the best ❤️

tomlockyer: Back stronger bro ❤️ lewisharrison12: Best of luck for the future and your recovery you was amazing for Charlton got us some crucial points best wishes for the future you’ve got the potential to go far embrace it : Best of luck for the future and your recovery you was amazing for Charlton got us some crucial points best wishes for the future you’ve got the potential to go far embrace it @jonleko