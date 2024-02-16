Highlights Jobe Bellingham's future at Sunderland has been questioned, but he has lived up to his £3 million price tag.

The future of Jobe Bellingham at Sunderland has been called into question at times this season.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the talented 18-year-old due to his performances at this level at his age.

The Black Cats reportedly paid around £3 million to sign the midfielder from Birmingham City last summer, and he has done well to live up to that price tag.

Bellingham has contributed five goals and one assist for the Wearside outfit this campaign (stats via Fbref), with Sunderland pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

This has led to speculation that there are big clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid circling.

Sunderland fan pundit: “I’d probably put £10 million on it”

FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke believes that a sale of Bellingham this summer could earn the club as much as £10 million.

However, he fully expects the player to remain at the club for the time being, claiming that it would be the best step for his development.

“It’s tough to say because he’s hot and cold,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“He has some very good games, but then he has some games where he’s off the mark, which is understandable due to his raw age.

“He’s only young, he’s still getting used to the league.

“He has his moments where he’s poor, but then he has brilliant moments.

“Right now, I can’t see anyone coming in for him, or us selling him so early cause I feel he still has some development here.

“But if you were to ask me right now if we were selling in the summer, I’d say maybe £10m I’d probably sell him for.

“I don’t know, it seems quite steep but due to the fact we only have him for a year, he’s still got a long time on his contract and the potential he could have if we kept him longer, I’d probably put £10 million on it.”

Jobe Bellingham's stats

Jobe Bellingham stats Source: Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (vs. midfielders) Non-penalty goals 0.16 87 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.21 97 Shots 1.61 83 Assists 0.03 26 Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.07 49 npxG + xAG 0.28 89 Shot-creating actions 2.48 59

Bellingham has been one of the standout young talents in the second division this year, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Jude, who is currently plying his trade for Real Madrid.

The teenager is hoping to help Sunderland gain promotion to the top flight.

Michael Beale’s side currently sit 10th in the Championship table, one point adrift of the play-off places.

Next up for the Black Cats is a trip to St. Andrew’s to face Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

Difficult to see Sunderland selling Bellingham anytime soon

It will have to take a big offer to convince Sunderland to cash in on Bellingham at this stage.

The youngster has a lot of potential, and his value is likely to grow quite high in the future if he can keep improving as he gains more and more experience.

Sunderland have proven themselves to be tough negotiators in recent years, and they will do everything they can to keep hold of someone with Bellingham’s talent.

A £10 million asking price should be enough to stave off any interest in the player going into this summer, as it is probably a bit too early for him to be thinking about making the switch to a higher level club.