This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

While the January transfer window can, of course, represent an exciting opportunity for promotion-chasing sides to bolster their squad ahead of the run-in, for Notts County, it may mean the exact opposite.

Although they have fallen upon some difficult form of late in League Two, Stuart Maynard's side remain very much in contention for a play-off place, and perhaps beyond.

While the Magpies may well introduce some new faces over the course of the month, with a series of stand-out individual performers at Meadow Lane, efforts may be focused on retaining the talent they already hold.

Notts County - Top performing players 2024/25 (As per FotMob) Name Age Position Average match rating Player of the match Contract ends (Transfermarkt) Daniel Crowley 27 Midfielder 7.58 2 Jun 30, 2025 David McGoldrick 37 Forward 7.33 3 Jun 30, 2025 Alex Bass 25 Goalkeeper 7.32 3 Jun 30, 2027 Matty Platt 27 Defender 7.25 1 Jun 30, 2026 Alassana Jatta 25 Forward 7.24 1 Jun 30, 2026 George Abbott* 19 Midfielder 7.12 0 May 31, 2025 *On loan from Tottenham Hotspur

Related Lincoln City and Crawley Town highs haven't been matched at Notts County yet Kellan Gordon has struggled to hit the highs that he experienced with Lincoln and Crawley at Notts.

'There are rumours about Dan Crowley' warns Magpies pundit

To get a greater idea of the feeling around the world's oldest professional club ahead of a make-or-break winter window, Football League World spoke to Notts pundit, Thomas Wagstaff, regarding which player, if any, may be pushing for a move away from the East Midlands.

"Easy one this one, there are rumours about Dan Crowley, and I want to stress, they are just rumours.

"Talk of links with Charlton, also with MK Don's who were supposedly due to sign him on the last deadline day.

"I think if anyone's going to move on it'll be him, but I don't know if he's desperate for a move away. He's not played for almost a month now, supposedly due to an injury. I don't think it would be a loan, if he were to leave, it would be a sale, but it would have to be a substantial amount of money because he's one of the best players in our side.

"So yes, one player who I wouldn't say is desperate to leave, but may want to go, is Dan Crowley."

Wagstaff has identified the club's star man as a foreseeable departure, but ensured to caveat that this is far from set in stone.

Crowley may have a point to prove in a higher division

Coventry-born Crowley has been a huge hit in black and white. Signing from Morecambe in summer 2023, following the Magpies' reintroduction to the Football League.

Despite his side finishing 14th after a disappointing end to the campaign, he was one of three Notts County players to have featured in the PFA team of the season, alongside Macaulay Longstaff and Jodi Jones.

The midfielder, who was on the books of Aston Villa and Arsenal as a teen, was once considered to be among the hottest prospects in English football.

Featuring eighth in Bleacher Report's 'Top 100 Youth Prospects in European Football' for 2015, Crowley was tipped to be England's next big star, but unfortunately, has been steadily regressing down the pyramid ever since.

Finally looking to be back on the up, it would be completely understandable if Crowley, with performances and an age profile suggesting he has entered a perceived prime, had a point to prove in a higher division.

Speaking to Pride of Nottingham in September, he stated "My Focus Is on Notts. I’m a Notts County Player", though three months on and still yet to sign a contract extension, it may well be time for the club to offload one of their greatest assets for some cash.