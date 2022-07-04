“May turn out to be a clever move” – Nottingham Forest set to agree Championship deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Burnley goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

The Wales international looks set to be cover and competition for Dean Henderson, who has joined on loan from Manchester United.

But is he a good signing? And do Forest need him?

Our FLW writers have their say…

25 quiz questions about Burnley managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 How many permanent managers have Burnley had in the last decade? 1 2 5 6

Alfie Burns

It’s quite clear that Forest need some competition for Henderson and there doesn’t look to be many better options than Hennessey out there really.

For the last 12 months the Wales international has played second fiddle to Nick Pope at Burnley, stepping in when needed and doing a decent enough job at Turf Moor.

Essentially, that’s going to be his role at the City Ground.

He’s going to be a presence in-and-around the training ground, pushing Henderson and providing him with cover across the season. He might get his chances in the cup competitions, but when it comes to the Premier League, Henderson will start more often that not.

It’s hardly a standout signing, but it’s one that all clubs need to make.

Josh Cole

This may turn out to be a clever move by Forest as they need to bolster their options in this position after deciding to sanction a loan move for Ethan Horvath.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Premier League, Hennessey knows exactly what it takes to compete as he has made 183 appearances at this level during his career.

By providing some competition for Dean Henderson, the 35-year-old could force the England international to step up to the mark during the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Set to represent Wales in the World Cup later this year, Hennessey could benefit from Steve Cooper’s guidance as the Forest boss is more than capable of getting the best out of players.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this is a move that makes little sense for Wayne Hennessey.

He is currently Burnley number two, or at least was last season, and it emerged over the weekend that he could leave in order to get regular football so as to boost his Wales World Cup chances.

If he went to Forest, he is clearly not going to start given they have just signed Dean Henderson.

So, whilst Hennessey would be an experienced back-up for the Reds, I don’t think it is the right move for the goalkeeper.