Barnsley boss Michael Duff is a reported managerial target for Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers are currently managed by Neil Warnock, who made his comeback from retirement in a bid to keep the club in the Championship.

The 74-year-old has lifted the club out of the relegation zone, with the gap to the drop zone now two points with five games to play.

Who will be the next Huddersfield manager?

But it is clear that Warnock is not a long-term appointment for the role having taken over for the remainder of the campaign in February.

Duff has been in charge of the Tykes since the summer and has led the team to fourth in the League One table, with a play-off place looking secure.

FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Rayner is unsure whether Duff could be tempted into the role if Barnsley do achieve promotion.

However, he does see the upside to his potential arrival even if he also cites some key drawbacks.

This Terriers supporter ultimately would prefer a bigger name in the hot seat, but is open to Duff taking the reins given his track record at a lower level.

“I think Duff is an interesting choice and is certainly much less of a gamble than appointments made in recent years,” Rayner told Football League World.

“He's been successful in both of his previous roles, albeit at lower levels than we hope to be playing in next season.

“Even if we secure Championship status next season it may prove tough to tempt him to leave Barnsley, especially if they get promoted.

“Barnsley are among the top scorers in League One and that would be attractive to Town fans, as goals have been hard to come by until very recently.

“Ultimately, I'd perhaps prefer a more experienced 'name' to be given the role, and someone with more contacts at EPL clubs to aid recruitment.

“However he's definitely an interesting choice that, assuming the new owners back him with incoming transfers, could be exciting.

"Up the Duff!"

Would Duff make a good appointment at Huddersfield?

Duff’s record at Barnsley is impressive and there is every chance he will bring the club straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

If Barnsley do achieve promotion then he may commit his future to Oakwell Stadium.

But he would represent a much safer pair of hands than recent appointments at Huddersfield, which perhaps highlights a new approach from the club’s board.

The likes of Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham both proved too inexperienced and too risky a hire for the club, so another left-field choice this summer may not be the best option.