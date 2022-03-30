“May prove to be a sensible decision” – Mick McCarthy reveals Sunderland job snub: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy says he didn’t get a response from Sunderland despite applying for the managerial vacancy after Lee Johnson’s departure, making this revelation to Extra.ie.

The ex-Republic of Ireland manager has been out of work since October, enduring a good start to his tenure at the Cardiff City Stadium with the second-tier side as he guided the Bluebirds to a solid top-half finish last term.

However, eight consecutive defeats led to the 63-year-old’s departure and hasn’t taken on a managerial role since then, though he has now revealed that he wanted the top job at the Stadium of Light after Johnson’s dismissal in the latter stages of January.

You can call yourself a loyal Sunderland fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1881 1883 1885

Johnson left the club level on points with second-placed Wigan Athletic, one reason why this dismissal came as a surprise to some.

The club’s board spent nearly two weeks identifying his successor before eventually appointing Alex Neil – but despite the considerable time they took – they didn’t even respond to their former manager who was at the helm on Wearside between 2003 and 2006.

Was it a wise decision not to offer McCarthy the job though? We asked three of our Football League World writers to give their thoughts on this key talking point.

Billy Mulley

The problem is we will never know if it was the right decision, however, three excellent managers were linked with the job, with Grant McCann, Roy Keane and Alex Neil all better options in my head.

Alex Neil is starting to see a lot more from his side and the early-season positivity and optimism slowly appears to be resurfacing.

Mick McCarthy has done an excellent job in the top two divisions of English football before, but given the squad available, it certainly suited a young, more progressive manager.

It would be no surprise to see McCarthy in a top League One job in the near future, and it would be no surprise to see him thrive in that role, however, Sunderland was not the right job for him.

I guess Neil’s continued tenure will be an indicator as to whether or not it would have been the right call to snub McCarthy.

Toby Wilding

This may prove to be a sensible decision from Sunderland.

While he is undoubtedly an experienced manager who does have promotion pedigree and obviously knows Sunderland well, McCarthy’s more recent appointments have not gone well, with his last job at Cardiff in particular ending in pretty poor circumstances with eight straight defeats.

That, therefore, could have made this appointment something of a risk for the Black Cats, especially when you consider what is at stake for them with that continued expectation to finally win promotion back to the Championship.

Indeed, it also appears as though Sunderland have shown some promising signs since the appointment of Alex Neil – another who knows about winning promotion in the Football League – going unbeaten in their last six, meaning the club may have made a sensible call with the direction they decided to go in.

Adam Jones

This potential appointment had a one or two-year spell written all over it, not exactly the long-term stability needed on Wearside and this is the reason why they were better served looking elsewhere.

McCarthy has a great CV, but he has been less successful out in Cyrpus and at Cardiff in recent years, so Alex Neil looks like the better option at this stage with the latter also managing in the Premier League before.

A theme that has been seen across the EFL is the fall of some of the better and more experienced names including McCarthy, Chris Hughton and Neil Warnock.

Having a younger manager like Kieran McKenna with fresh ideas has suited Ipswich and that’s why the Black Cats may have gone for Neil.