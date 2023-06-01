This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are the latest side to join the race for Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, according to a report from The Sun.

Barnes looks to be a wanted man this summer, as teams come circling on Leicester’s best players after the conformation of their relegation to the Championship.

In a separate report from the Daily Mail, it is believed that the Foxes’ won’t part with Barnes for anything less than £40 million.

As well as Spurs holding an interest in the Englishman, other Premier League teams such as Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also keen on the 25-year-old.

This is one that seems to be a long way from being done, so we asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on this news…

Should Leicester City sell Harvey Barnes to Tottenham Hotspur?

Brett Worthington

This would be an excellent addition for Tottenham if they manage to get the deal over the line.

There is no doubt that Barnes has been a standout performer in what has been a disappointing campaign for Leicester.

Not many, if any, Leicester fans will think they will be able to keep hold of Barnes this summer. But the club are adamant that if he is to leave it won’t be on the cheap.

Leicester will know they won’t be able to get the fee that they originally placed on Barnes, but as they are a club in a decent financial position and Barnes is still under contract, they are under no pressure to sell, which means the club will have a figure, and that seems to be the £40 million mark.

Another concern in this move would be whether Tottenham is the right club for Barnes. There is a lot of upheaval at that club at the moment, and it’s been shown with Richarlison that it isn’t plain sailing moving to Spurs.

Declan Harte

Leicester will be hoping to extract as much value for Barnes as possible, but that will be limited by the nature of their relegation.

While Barnes may have caught a £60 million fee with Leicester in the top flight, that figure is now closer to £40 million following relegation.

Barnes would be an interesting fit at Tottenham as he often occupies the same space as Hueng-Min Son, who is a crucial part of the Spurs first team squad.

The forward is an excellent player who should be competing in the Premier League, but Tottenham may not be the best fit at this stage.

Although a new manager is yet to be appointed, so perhaps he could prove a good fit for whoever comes in at White Hart Lane, but that remains to be seen for now.

Sam Rourke

At this stage, it's hard to make a definitive judgement on whether this would be a good signing for Spurs given there is still no manager in place at the club.

However, Barnes has been one of the Premier League's stand-out wingers over the last few seasons and I have no doubts that he could really assert himself at Spurs and become a key member of their squad.

He's a real livewire and Tottenham need to freshen up their attack in my eyes so I could see Barnes being a really shrewd signing for both the short and long term.

From a Leicester perspective, there's probably an overaraching feeling that he will leave this summer along with the likes of Maddison and Tielemans so the main thing will be to ensure they get the optimum price for him.