This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town have added Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge as a possible summer target, according to the Sunday Mirror Editor Darren Witcoop.

The Tractor Boys are looking to improve to have a strong summer transfer window as they return to the Championship.

It appears Kieran McKenna is keen to add to his forward line this summer, as the club have been linked with and reportedly had a bid rejected for Ellis Simms.

Now, Surridge, who’s game time has significantly decreased at the City Ground since their prometon to the Premier League has been identified as another option.

Would Sam Surridge be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

Here, three FLW writers have discussed Ipswich’s interest in Sam Surridge and were asked if they thought he would be a good signing.

Declan Harte

Ipswich are clearly in the hunt for a new forward this summer given the number of players they’ve been linked with.

Surridge is one of the less exciting names that have come up, with the Forest striker not really having the CV to convince he could make a real difference at Portman Road.

While he has gained some valuable Premier League experience, he has simply never been prolific in front of goal.

His highest league tally remains just four, and he has never been able to cement himself as a regular starter during his time in the Championship.

Signing Surridge should be a true last resort for the Tractor Boys.

Brett Worthington

It is quite clear that Ipswich want to add to their forward line this summer, and there may not be any better options than Surridge.

The forward has a decent pedigree at Championship level, and while he may not have a bundle of goals to his name, he seemingly fits the profile of what McKenna likes to have.

Surridge is an athletic, mobile striker who can operate with his back to the goal as well as be someone who can be a focal point or even run in behind the defence.

The striker has struggled for regular game time at Forest and may seek a move away this summer. So, he could see Ipswich as an opportunity to start again and join a side that many expect to be near the top end of the league.

Adam Elliott

Surridge is an under appreciated player at this level, and one who can do a lot more than just score.

His hold up and link up play is excellent, even if his finishing has been inconsistent throughout his career.

Ipswich have players who can find the back of the net, such as Conor Chaplin; but Surridge is someone who can knit it all together up front, by bringing others into play and helping get Ipswich up the pitch when holding onto the ball.

This will also help them to not only build attacks under Kieran McKenna, but sustain them as well.

Surridge also turns 25 this summer, so would be a peak age signing for Ipswich, and someone who should be coming into the best years of his career as a professional, too.