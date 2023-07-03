Carlton Palmer believes Southampton may look to keep hold of Che Adams this summer if the finances are right, believing the club needs goals to get promoted back to the Premier League.

The Saints are attracting a lot of unwanted interest, with several key players becoming the subject of transfer interest from teams above.

The latest is striker Che Adams, who is reportedly a target for Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

What is Che Adams’s situation at Southampton?

Adams got to play in the Premier League by doing it the hard way, progressing up through the pyramid.

The 26-year-old joined Southampton in 2019 after impressing for Championship side Birmingham City.

Since joining the Saints, Adams has played 145 times, scoring 31 goals and registering 15 assists.

The striker has been an important figure for the club in his four years there, but he has never really been the prolific forward the club had hoped for.

Adams is now entering the final 12 months of his contract at Southampton, meaning the club is in a difficult position in terms of what they do about his future.

The forward could remain at the club despite interest from elsewhere, but they risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Wolves are believed to be in the market for a new striker this summer and reportedly will target players in the £8-£15 million range, a category that Adams is likely to fall into.

What are Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Wolves’ interest in Che Adams?

Here at FLW, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Wolves reportedly keen on signing Southampton’s Che Adams this summer.

He told FLW how Adams' previous record in the Championship could convince Saints to keep him: "Wolves are said to be interested in signing Southampton's forward Che Adams. Che is entering into the last year of his contract and that puts Southampton in a difficult position.

"Che has failed to make the transition to the Premier League, scoring only 25 Premier League goals in 123 appearances. But when he got his move to Southampton, he scored 22 goals in 46 appearances in the Championship.

"So depending on his salary they may look to keep him in the building because you need goals if you want to get promoted and see if he can repeat that feat again, or they could look to get good money from Wolves."

However, it's Palmer's belief that Wolves might need better.

He concluded: "I think Wolves need a frontman who carries more of a goal threat in the Premier League."