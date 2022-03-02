“May just be a step too far” – Can Sheffield Wednesday now be considered automatic promotion contenders? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Securing a seventh League One victory in eight games, Sheffield Wednesday have managed to enter the play-off positions.

Darren Moore’s side ran out as 5-2 winners last night against Burton Albion, with the Owls yet again putting in a great performance against quite a strong third-tier outfit.

Scoring 10 goals in their last three games, Wednesday are starting to really improve their goal difference, with these kind of fine margins often proving pivotal.

The Owls are now eight points from Wigan Athletic in second place and will be looking to chase down the Latics as the season enter its concluding stages.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Sheffield Wednesday’s chances of securing automatic promotion this season…

Marcus Ally

Yes, why not?

Wigan Athletic will stutter at some stage again and when that comes, Wednesday must ensure they are in a position to pounce.

Milton Keynes Dons are the most likely candidates to climb into second place if the Latics do fall out of the top two, but considering the form Darren Moore’s men have been on, realistically since October, there is no reason why they cannot push up into the conversation.

Wigan have been grinding out results less convincingly than earlier on in the season, and they should have enough of a cushion to cling on to second, but with teams fighting for their lives at the bottom that is easier said than done and Wednesday are in great shape to continue their upward trajectory for another 12 games at least.

The Owls currently rank fourth on points per game and will smell blood with high profile players coming back from injury.

Charlie Gregory

I think that Sheffield Wednesday will certainly be amongst the contenders for a play-off spot and expect them to land one based on their squad and boss. Whether they can kick on though and land a top two spot is much more difficult to decipher.

Personally, I feel that Wigan and Rotherham have the upper hand in terms of the top two and can see both of them holding onto their spots. The Owls have left it late to surge into contention and both the Latics and the Millers are in strong positions now.

Wigan are still pulling off solid results and have games in hand, whilst Rotherham have been leading the way for a while now and also show no signs of slowing down. While Darren Moore will be delighted to break into the top six, that might be the limit of their capabilities this season.

If they can carry this good form until the end of the season though, then you would fancy them to be amongst the favourites to win the play-offs and seal a promotion anyway.

Toby Wilding

This feels like it may just be a step too far for the Owls as things stand.

Admittedly, with eight wins and two defeats from their last ten league games, it does feel as though they are in automatic promotion form.

However, when you consider the fact that they are 15 points behind league leaders Rotherham, and eight behind second-placed Wigan – who have a game in hand on them – it feels hard to imagine those two sides dropping enough points to let Wednesday in, given the form that those top two sides are producing right now.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that Wednesday may have left themselves with just too much to do, as a result of their inconsistent form earlier this season.