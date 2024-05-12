Highlights Getting a proven League One goalscorer like Alfie May can boost Birmingham's chances of immediate promotion.

Releasing underperforming striker Tyler Roberts, who struggled with form and fitness, would be a wise move.

Birmingham must focus on transfer business, as prolonged time in League One could be catastrophic financially.

Birmingham City will have a busy summer ahead of them, following their disastrous season this year in the Championship.

The Blues saw four managers take over the club this season, dropping from sixth place all the way down to the relegation zone, eventually suffering relegation down to League One.

With Tony Mowbray's future in doubt due to his health, it will be a big rebuild for Birmingham in the summer. It is crucial they get their transfer business right, as a prolonged stay in the third tier could prove disastrous.

In order to have a dream start to the summer, the Blues should focus on getting one key man in, while getting rid of one high-paid, underperforming player.

In: Alfie May

Signing a striker to fire them back in the second tier will have to be a priority for Birmingham in the summer, especially with the Blues losing some top strikers next month.

Following the conclusion of the season, Jay Stansfield will return to his parent club, Fulham, following a 13-goal haul for the Blues. Scott Hogan's contract also expires in the summer, meaning that the club will be very light up front.

Signing a player who is a proven goalscorer in League One will be important to the Blues' chance of going straight back up to the Championship. An ideal signing would be Charlton Athletic's Alfie May, who had a fantastic season at the Valley in this recent campaign.

The 30-year-old striker topped the scoring charts in League One last season, netting 23 times for Charlton. This is despite the Addicks finishing 16th, just nine points away from relegation. Things are looking up for Charlton, yet Birmingham, at the moment, feel a more sure bet for a top-two push next season.

Alfie May's League One stats this season - Transfermarkt Appearances Starts Minutes Goals Assists 43 40 3469 23 1

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, May would still be a great signing. Birmingham will want to splash the cash to get out of the division, and May would prove a short-term boost that would prove vital. An extended stay in League One would be a horrendous thing for Birmingham's finances, and the club will hope that May can fire them back to the Championship before too long.

He's an ambitious target, but this is a dream window scenario.

Out: Tyler Roberts

A striker who scores goals is what the Blues need, and that is not what Tyler Roberts has provided for the team since joining the club. Roberts signed for Birmingham last summer from Leeds, leaving Blues with a player with significant experience in the Premier League and at international level.

However, the Welshman struggled with both fitness and his performances in a disastrous season. As the Blues suffered relegation down to League One, Roberts played just one match before Christmas, spending the first half of the season out with an injury.

When he did return at the turn of the New Year, Roberts failed to contribute goals and assists, while playing in a variety of positions in the front three. Roberts failed to score and only assisted once in 17 matches, with only eight of those being starts.

Capology estimates Roberts is on £10,000 per week, with three years left on his current deal. Given how the club were 'challenging' for promotion when he first signed, it is unlikely they inserted a relegation clause into his deal when he became a Blues player in the summer.

Given the wages he is on relative to his contribution to the team, it would be best to move on the Wales forward as soon as they can. Birmingham can use the money they get for him and the wages to sign a more reliable player who can add goals and assists, as they aim to win promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.