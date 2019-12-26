‘May have seen him play his last game for us’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to breaking team news for Hull City clash

Sheffield Wednesday will look to make it seven games unbeaten this afternoon, when they travel to the Bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City.

That recent impressive run for Garry Monk’s side has seen them climb to third into the Championship table, and victory over the Potters would see them move to within five points of the automatic promotion places for the being at least, with second-placed Leeds not in action until later in the day.

Stoke meanwhile continue to struggle at the wrong of the Championship table, and go into the game bottom of the second-tier standings, having taken just four points from their last six games, making the Owls strong favourites to take all three points on Boxing Day.

Perhaps with that in mind, Monk has named an unchanged starting lineup from the side that beat Bristol City 1-0 on Sunday afternoon, with top scorer Steven Fletcher out through injury.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, a number of Wednesday fans appeared concerned by the continued absence of Fletcher, with the decision to name Joe Wildsmith ahead of Keiren Westwood as the Owls’ substitute goalkeeper also raising eyebrows.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Wednesday supporters had to say.

