“May have fierce competition for his signature” – Southampton plot move to sign Bristol City star: The verdict

Southampton have joined Premier League rivals Leicester City in the pursuit of Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 20-year-old has been one of the Robins’ brightest prospects since his arrival at Ashton Gate back in the summer of 2019 in a whopping £8m deal, joining from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

Appearing as a regular starter for Nigel Pearson’s men this term, making 25 league appearances in total thus far, his talent has shone through as one highlight of the second-tier side’s season.

His current club could be the victim of his displays though with both the Foxes and the Saints thought to be considering a move for him after keeping close tabs.

The duo would need to fork out a fee to recruit him in the summer if they did follow up their interest, although they could potentially negotiate a cut-price deal with his contract expiring in less than 18 months time.

Would he be a good signing for the south-coast side though? And is he needed? We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdict on these two key questions.

Marcus Ally

Bristol City will have their work cut out trying to convince Massengo to stay at Ashton Gate given the performances he has put in recently and his age.

The Frenchman’s contract runs out at the end of next season which means the Robins’ last chance to recoup a hefty fee could come in the summer transfer window.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has performed admirably this term to have the Saints well clear of any relegation fears.

Southampton could do with adding further depth in central midfield areas with James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu crucial cogs on the South Coast.

Massengo would represent smart business and certainly would arrive with potential sell-on value in the future.

The Saints may have fierce competition for his signature though.

Chris Thorpe

No doubt that he’s a decent player but I’m not entirely sure he is someone that Southampton need right now.

They have a lot of midfield options at their disposal and this would only add to their depth but I’m doubtful over whether he would be a regular starter or not.

Add to the fact that Bristol City would demand a significant fee for him and it’s fair to say this deal may be more aggravation than it’s worth.

There are certainly cheaper and more affordable options out there and at the end of the day Massengo will only move to a club where he will start every week.

Only time will tell if he fancies such a move to the Premier League.

Adam Jones

The Frenchman is a class above some of his teammates so it’s no real surprise to see him attract interest from the top tier.

The one reservation I would have is the fact he hasn’t recorded a 40+ league appearance campaign for the Robins yet and it remains to be seen how often he would be able to play and remain injury-free if he does make the step up.

Adding competition can only be a good thing for Ralph Hasenhuttl though and will definitely keep James Ward-Prowse on his toes as the England international continues to perform well.

Maximising performance levels on the south coast will only help them to keep their mid-table status – in what would be seen as a solid season for the Saints.

So if they can negotiate a cheaper deal than they would otherwise get if he had longer on his contract at Ashton Gate, it would be tempting to take a gamble on him.