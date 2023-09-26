Highlights Archie Gray is attracting interest from Premier League clubs Everton and Crystal Palace, with Leeds potentially needing to sell if they don't get promoted.

Gray has been impressive for Leeds so far this season and has played in every league game, contributing to their good form.

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes Leeds will get promoted and thinks Gray should stay at Leeds for now to continue getting minutes, but a big money offer from a Premier League club could change things.

Archie Gray is a man in demand, and is attracting Premier League suitors.

According to The Sun, Gray is a name on the lips of the hierarchy at Crystal Palace and Everton, with Leeds United potentially needing to cash in on their young asset if they don't achieve Premier League promotion this season.

New boss Daniel Farke took over following the Whites' relegation from the topflight last term. They are now looking to replicate their 2019/20 Championship success.

The summer transfer window is crucial for any relegated club, and United navigated it well. Proven players like Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon and Glen Kamara were acquired, as well as talented prospects like Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu.

A turbulent start to life back in the second tier had the Elland Road faithful worried. An opening day draw against Cardiff City, followed by a blow dealt by Birmingham City, left Leeds still in search of their first triumph. This eventually came at their fourth attempt, after a pulsating affair at Portman Road.

Two draws and two comprehensive victories since have lifted the Peacocks into the top six, a place where they will remain if their impressive form continues. Archie Gray has been crucial to this, appearing in every single league outings so far.

What does Carlton Palmer think will happen with Archie Gray?

Ex-England international, Carlton Palmer spoke to Football League World about the speculation surrounding the 17-year-old. He said: "Archie Gray, Leeds United’s starlet midfield player, has featured in all Championship games thus far, this season. He has been very impressive, especially at Millwall, which is an intimidating place to go and play.

"The 17-year-old is now being monitored by several Premier League clubs. Everton and Crystal Palace are just too keeping an eye on him."

Palmer continued: "I think Leeds will get promoted this season, I really believe that, I said it at the start of the season. If they do get promotion, and they do get a big money offer on the table, then it may force Leeds’ hand.

"It’s always important for a young player to be getting minutes, and he’s getting that and playing at Leeds United at such a tender age. He’s unlikely to move to a Premier League club and play every week, so it’d be best to stay where you are.

"The likelihood is, if he moved to a Premier League club in January, he would be loaned back to a Championship club anyway. So maybe, if Leeds do decide to sell, that might be a deal that they look to do."

Should Leeds United sell Archie Gray?

This season, Leeds should try their upmost to keep Archie Gray at the club for as long as possible. If he continues to get the minutes under Farke, then you would think that he would want to remain in Yorkshire as well. However, if a concrete offer comes in from a Premier League club in January, then both parties will find it hard to turn down.

An immediate return to the pinnacle of English football could prompt the Englishman to stay, but a deal could be done long before that.