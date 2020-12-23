Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

'May be very good', 'Maybe if Fam was sold' – Many Bristol City fans react as links to West Brom and Palace target surface

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bristol City are one of a number of sides to be linked with Bodo-Glimt striker Kasper Junker ahead of the January window, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club. 

The Robins have struggled in recent weeks and look as though they could use a boost in the winter transfer window.

It appears that could come in the shape of Junker as TEAMtalk has reported that City are one of a number of clubs interested in the Danish striker.

Junker scored 27 goals and provided 11 assists in the 2020 Eliteserien season, helping his side to claim the Norweigan title at a canter.

The 26-year-old’s impressive performances appear to have drawn the attention of a string of English sides with Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Swansea City, and West Bromwich Albion also thought to be keen.

Celtic and Derby County have been touted with an interest in the player in the past, suggesting the Robins may have their work cut out to get a deal done.

Despite the injury to Andi Weimann, Dean Holden does have four striking options available to him at the moment, with Famara Diedhiou, Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo and Nahki Wells in the squad, but the goals have dried up recently.

The links to Junker have drawn an interesting reaction from Robins fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


