Bristol City are one of a number of sides to be linked with Bodo-Glimt striker Kasper Junker ahead of the January window, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club.

The Robins have struggled in recent weeks and look as though they could use a boost in the winter transfer window.

It appears that could come in the shape of Junker as TEAMtalk has reported that City are one of a number of clubs interested in the Danish striker.

Junker scored 27 goals and provided 11 assists in the 2020 Eliteserien season, helping his side to claim the Norweigan title at a canter.

The 26-year-old’s impressive performances appear to have drawn the attention of a string of English sides with Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Swansea City, and West Bromwich Albion also thought to be keen.

Celtic and Derby County have been touted with an interest in the player in the past, suggesting the Robins may have their work cut out to get a deal done.

Despite the injury to Andi Weimann, Dean Holden does have four striking options available to him at the moment, with Famara Diedhiou, Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo and Nahki Wells in the squad, but the goals have dried up recently.

The links to Junker have drawn an interesting reaction from Robins fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Wel this just won’t happen. Maybe if Fam was sold, however he still hasn’t signed a contract 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/8RsFZEvhCt — Jamie (@Jay_Evans1997) December 22, 2020

We could sign Harry Kane and he wouldn’t score. No midfield. No Creativity and no attacking intent from a very defensive minded manager — AlexJBooks (@alexjbooks) December 22, 2020

He may be very good and score a lot of goals. But we offer no creativity and wingers and midfielders aren’t creating the chances — BristolCFC (@BristolcityF) December 22, 2020

Need a midfielder to control the ball and to demand the ball from the defender so they haven’t got to hoof it to the opposition defenders. — Carl McKeown 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@carldwm) December 22, 2020

Who in their right mind would sign for us ahead of the other clubs mentioned with our lack of intent 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — CRIDDZZZ (@MarkCriddle) December 22, 2020

If he watched any videos of our attacking play……….. No brainer. — GarJam (@corfgar) December 22, 2020

This has “Gustav Engvall” written all over it 😁 — FormerlyCharlieAdamno1Fan🍋 (@FanAdamno1) December 22, 2020

Billy Sharpe will do — James Tucker (@JamesTucker83) December 22, 2020