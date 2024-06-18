Highlights Corberan's future at West Brom uncertain amid talks with Leicester for potential move to Premier League.

Carlos Corberan’s future as West Brom manager remains uncertain at this stage.

According to The Athletic, the Spaniard is one of the leading candidates to replace Enzo Maresca at the King Power Stadium.

The 41-year-old has earned a lot of plaudits for his work with the Baggies, leading them to a play-off place last season.

Albion finished fifth in the Championship table, but missed out on promotion with a loss to Southampton in the semi-final stages of the post-season shootout.

This could prove his final game in charge of the Midlands outfit amid intense speculation over his future at the Hawthorns.

Corberan’s uncertain West Brom future

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith believes that the opportunity to manage a side like Leicester may be too good for Corberan to turn down.

He is wary of the fact that talks have reportedly been held between the coach and the Foxes, indicating he would be open to an exit from the Championship club this summer.

“It’s a tough one because there’s not much loyalty in football these days,” Smith told Football League World.

“He doesn’t strike me as someone who is unloyal.

“I just think the opportunity to manage a Premier League team, a team that not too long ago won the Premier League, a team that recorded top five, top six finishes, won the FA Cup just may be too good for him to turn down, given some of the murmurs we’re hearing, that he’s had talks and that.

“That’s my gut instinct, but I’ve got absolutely nothing to base it on.

“I just think that the fact that they had talks might suggest he’d consider going.”

Carlos Corberan's West Brom record

Carlos Corberan's West Brom record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 84 39 18 27 46.43

Corberan has overseen 84 games in charge at West Brom since taking over in October 2022.

He guided the club to a ninth place finish in his first campaign with the club, narrowly missing out on a play-off place by just three points.

Corberan’s track record in English football is quite impressive, having also led Huddersfield Town to a play-off final in 2022.

His other coaching experience includes a disappointing 11-game stint in charge at Olympiacos, which he held in between his two gigs in the Championship from August to September of 2022.

Losing Corberan would be a huge blow to new West Brom owners

The situation behind the scenes at West Brom has not been too helpful for Corberan during his time at the club, making his achievements all the more impressive.

But the new owners arriving this year means that this summer should be the start of a new era, one that Corberan could be key to.

So if he does leave then it would be a huge blow to the Patel family, especially this late into the summer where transfer plans should already be in place.

The squad is set to return for pre-season soon too, so this is something the Baggies will be hoping is resolved quickly and in their favour.