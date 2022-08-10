“May be the answer” – Stoke City fan pundit reacts as Potters eye transfer move for winger

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill will want his club to be up near the top end of the table again this season – but won’t want the Potters to merely settle for midtable again this campaign as they had to last time around.

Initially, the club looked like they might be play-off contenders. They were in and around the top six and looked like they could be in the Championship promotion places.

However, the side couldn’t maintain their form and eventually had to settle for a spot in the middle of the division. It led to many feeling that boss O’Neill might end up out of a job.

25 questions about Stoke City’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 How many points did Stoke collect in 07/08? 73 75 77 79

The Championship club though kept the former Northern Ireland manager in his job and he has now spent the summer sorting out his first-team squad. One name that the side now want too is Paddy Lane, who currently plays for Fleetwood in League One.

Even though the Cod Army were near the bottom of the third tier table last season, Lane was one of the best young players at the club. The player was even seen as one of the best in his position in the league too.

Playing in a total of eleven games for Fleetwood in League One last season, he showed what he is capable of and how much potential as a winger he has. He’s already played in both of the Cod Army’s games this campaign too – and now, according to StokeOnTrent Live, the Potters want to try and sign him on a transfer deal this summer window.

Now, Stoke City’s Football League World fan pundit Ben Rowley has revealed his thoughts over a potential bid for the player and claimed that the Fleetwood player could be the answer to some of their problems off the bench and could be a solid signing for the future.

Speaking about the player then, he said:”I must admit, it’s not a name that I’d have heard of had he not been linked with Stoke but Paddy Lane could be the right sort of transfer that Stoke need to be making if they’re looking to the future.

“Looks like he’s won EFL League One Young Player of the Year last year and just Player of the Month, which is excellent when you’re 21-years-old. To have two Northern Ireland caps when you’re 21-years-old is excellent as well and being a winger, Stoke don’t really play with wingers at the moment, so I can’t imagine he’s one for the first team but certainly we need that tactical adaptability and he may well be one for the future. We certainly need an option to be able to change games as well, so if we do need to change from a three at the back formation, bringing on a young winger – a young exciting winger – may be the answer to some of our games where we just peter out.”

The Verdict

For Stoke, Paddy Lane might not be a player for right now but he could certainly be a solid signing for the club in the future.

With little playing time at Fleetwood so far – purely because of his age – it means he doesn’t have much Football League experience and the Championship is not an easy league to play in. With Stoke wanting to be near the top end of the table too, the winger would play more at the Cod Army then he would with the Potters now.

However, as pundit Ben has said, he could be a very good signing for the future of the club. He could get some experience either as a Stoke substitute or out on a loan deal and could then return to the club with more football and the ability to reach his potential at the bet365 Stadium.

If a transfer deal can be done on the cheap too, then it could be worth Michael O’Neill bringing him to the Potters this window.