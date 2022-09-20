“May be tempted” – Sheffield United fan pundit shares transfer verdict involving Anel Ahmedhodžić

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Perhaps an early contender for signing of the summer is Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodžić, with the 23-year-old adapting to Championship football seamlessly.

Defensively excellent, a good ball carrier, and a threat when attacking set-pieces, he is ticking all of the boxes thus far as the Blades continue to excel.

Likely to be attracting the interest of the higher division, especially if he can keep this form up beyond this international break, Sheffield United may face a battle to keep hold of him in January.

Sharing his thoughts on whether he could see Premier League clubs coming in for him when the transfer window opens once again, FLW’s Sheffield United pan pundit, Owain Wyse said: “Potentially, yeah.

“He’s been brilliant so far since he joined. I think what we do have going for us in terms of not receiving bids in for him though, is that he’s still a bit of an unknown quantity, in English football, and possibly half a season isn’t enough to convince big clubs that he is good enough for them.

“However, from what we have seen so far, he certainly is good enough and if he does keep this form up, then a Premier League team may be tempted to take a punt on him come January.”

The verdict

Ahmedhodžić is likely to be on the radar of Premier League clubs already, after what has been quite a remarkable start to this Championship campaign.

Intelligent, excellent on the ball, dominant in the air and a real athlete, the young defender has hit the ground running and is already integral to what the Blades do.

Come January, Sheffield United could be in an excellent position in regards to going on to secure a Premier League return, which would make a Premier League move less enticing.

It will be interesting to see his situation develop and it will be one for the entire division to keep a close eye on.