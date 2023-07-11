This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Ipswich Town are one of several sides keen on Coventry City forward Matt Godden this summer.

That is according to DerbyshireLive, who report that both the Tractor Boys and QPR are keen on the 31-year-old.

Their report comes after Alan Nixon via Patreon linked Godden with a potential move to Derby County.

Godden netted eight league goals and registered four league assists in 30 Championship outings last season.

His Coventry City contract is due to expire in the summer of 2024.

Would Matt Godden be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

With the links to Ipswich in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have assessed whether or not the Sky Blues striker would be a good signing for the Tractor Boys this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is certainly an interesting potential option for Ipswich Town as they embark upon their Championship return.

The club already have a number of options up front with the likes of Freddie Ladapo, Nathan Broadhead and of course, Conor Chaplin, so it's hard to see Godden getting many starting minutes, to be honest.

If he was willing to accept that, though, and fight for his place, this could be a good pick up for Ipswich.

The 31-year-old works his socks off, and can prove a real handful up front on his day and perhaps offers something a bit different to the other options above.

It may be hard to convince him to join and play a squad role, but if Ipswich can do it, this would be a decent signing.

With one year left on his contract at Coventry, it most likely would not be a super expensive deal to get done, either.

Declan Harte

Ipswich are clearly searching for reinforcement up front this summer and have now turned their attention to Godden.

The Coventry forward has had his injury issues, which does raise some concerns.

At 31, he is now out of his prime years and can’t be relied upon as much you would like.

Nevertheless, he could be a solid short-term solution for McKenna’s side.

Godden’s goal record at Championship level isn’t bad, with a career high of 12 being a decent tally, especially as he made just 24 appearances in the campaign where he achieved that figure.

If the cost can be kept low, then this would be an okay signing for Ipswich.

James Reeves

Godden would be a solid signing for Ipswich.

The 31-year-old played a key role for Coventry last season as they reached the Championship play-off final and while not prolific, he has proven himself to be a capable goalscorer in the second tier in recent years.

Godden's all-round game would be useful for the Tractor Boys and he would complement the likes of Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin.

Kieran McKenna is in need of attacking reinforcements this summer with uncertainty over a return for Leicester City's George Hirst and speculation over the future of Freddie Ladapo.

Given the club's vast financial resources, you would assume they will spend big this summer, but bringing in a player of Godden's experience for what would likely be a small fee could be a shrewd bit of business.