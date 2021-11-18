‘May be best for the club’ – Sheffield United face January transfer dilemma amid fresh interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Besiktas are plotting a move for Sheffield United forward Lys Mousset, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac.

Mousset’s current deal is set to expire in the summer, which means the Blades risk losing him for nothing if they opt not to sell him.

So, should United look to keep hold of the forward or cash in on him in January?

Our writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

If Jokanovic is going to continue with a 4-2-3-1 system, he’s going to have to sacrifice some of the strikers in the squad to sign some wingers. That’s the sensible thing to do.

However, there are probably other strikers in the Sheffield United squad that you’d sacrifice over Mousset.

Mousset has plenty of quality on the ball and has shown he can score goals recently in the win over Barnsley. He’s got attributes that suit what Jokanovic is looking for.

In some ways, though, it is out of Sheffield United’s hands. They might not want to move Mousset on, but if they have to sacrifice a striker to get a winger, it will come down to what offers are on the table.

If there’s good money on the line for Mousset and not the others, it might be difficult to turn down.

Chris Thorpe

I think they would be stupid to let him go to be quite honest.

Mousset is easily their best striking option in my opinion and for that reason, they should keep him at all costs.

He has already proven this season that he has what it takes to put away the chances that come his way, so surely Jokanovic wouldn’t be open to letting him leave.

The likes of Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie seem more likely to be sold at this precise moment, but again it will all come down to the money that is on offer.

In short, I don’t think Sheffield United would be open to such a deal with Besiktas.

Ben Wignall

With Mousset’s contract expiring in June, it may be best for the club if they use January as a final time to get some cash for a player who has failed to live up to his potential.

Mousset had only scored nine Premier League goals in four years before his club-record move to the Blades and even though he netted six times in his debut campaign at Bramall Lane he was still overshadowed by the likes of David McGoldrick.

A goalless 11-match season followed and he may have scored three times in seven Championship outings this season but he’s still not featured that much at all.

His time out injured both this season and last season proves that he cannot really be relied upon and even though he has some qualities that means he should excel at Championship level, it may be for the best to sell and re-invest in someone potentially better.

Besiktas would be an attractive move for the Frenchman as well to a big city in Istanbul and also a team that regularly plays in European competition so no doubt it would be one that Mousset would jump on.