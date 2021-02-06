Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘May as well start with ten men’, ‘Disgraceful’ – This Sheffield Wednesday man comes in for fierce criticism after latest loss

Sheffield Wednesday remain second from bottom in the Championship after they were beaten 4-1 by Millwall at The Den this afternoon.

The Owls, who had been in good form going into the game, took the lead through Callum Paterson in the tenth minute, and they seemed in a good position to continue their good run.

However, they went in level at the break after a Kenneth Zohore penalty, and the second half was a truly worrying collapse as they conceded three more goals, and could have few complaints about the margin of the defeat.

Whilst there were many players who struggled, Adam Reach barely made an impact on the game, and Neil Thompson would’ve wanted more from the experienced wide man as the visitors came under significant pressure.

It’s fair to say the fans are not at all happy with Reach’s contribution today, or recently for that matter, with many feeling he doesn’t merit a place in the XI.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


