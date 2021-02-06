‘May as well start with ten men’, ‘Disgraceful’ – This Sheffield Wednesday man comes in for fierce criticism after latest loss

Sheffield Wednesday remain second from bottom in the Championship after they were beaten 4-1 by Millwall at The Den this afternoon.

The Owls, who had been in good form going into the game, took the lead through Callum Paterson in the tenth minute, and they seemed in a good position to continue their good run.

However, they went in level at the break after a Kenneth Zohore penalty, and the second half was a truly worrying collapse as they conceded three more goals, and could have few complaints about the margin of the defeat.

Whilst there were many players who struggled, Adam Reach barely made an impact on the game, and Neil Thompson would’ve wanted more from the experienced wide man as the visitors came under significant pressure.

It’s fair to say the fans are not at all happy with Reach’s contribution today, or recently for that matter, with many feeling he doesn’t merit a place in the XI.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Drop Reach and Pelupessy next game 😡 #swfc — Ben Fisher (@fisher10swfc) February 6, 2021

When you persist with Reach you will always start with 10 men, he offers nothing and is an asset to the opposition. #swfc — Lee Turton (@LeeTurto) February 6, 2021

Barry Bannan and Adam Reach supposedly 2 of our better players have been disgraceful today, sit them in stands with Joey P! #swfc — Jack (@jkilby90) February 6, 2021

Has Reach had a kick this second half? #SWFC — James Kay (@JamesKay89) February 6, 2021

Adam Reach would be bullied at a junior school footy match! #swfc — Jack (@jkilby90) February 6, 2021

2 screamers a season aside what does Adam Reach offer to this Wednesday team!? May aswell start with 10 men #swfc — jamie roper (@Jamieroper3) February 6, 2021

Why does Reach keep on getting picked week on week as well? Has not progressed as a footballer bar the odd long-range goal #swfc — Tony (@Tony__SWFC) February 6, 2021