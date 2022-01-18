‘May as well hand them the title already’ – Fulham enter transfer chase for 29-year-old international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Automatic promotion favourites Fulham are interested in a potential move for current free agent and Denmark international Christian Eriksen, Football League World understands.

The 29-year-old was released from his contract at Serie A outfit Inter Milan due to the fact he was barred from planning in the Italian top division after having an internal defibrillator fitted, a required procedure for the midfielder who suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland.

Thankfully, he made a full recovery and is now prepared to make his return to professional football, with no shortage of interest from English clubs in his signature.

Premier League sides Brentford, Leicester City and Newcastle United are all reported to be in the race for his signature along with Fulham, with the former even going as far as offering the Dane a short-term deal to join the west London outfit.

A move back to England wouldn’t be his first spell in the country, plying his trade at Tottenham Hotspur in a successful six-and-a-half year spell in North London.

But looking at this possible move from the Cottagers’ point of view, would it be a good signing? And is he a much-needed addition for Marco Silva’s men?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World to deliver their verdicts on these two key talking points.

Billy Mulley

This would be an unbelievable signing at Craven Cottage.

I cannot imagine seeing Christian Eriksen playing Championship football, but this appears to be a move that would almost guarantee them a spot in the Premier League.

Given their attacking talent already at their disposal, I would have been reluctant to say that they needed any more attacking reinforcements, however, Eriksen is cut from a different cloth.

It is brilliant to see that he is ready to play football again, and whilst he has spent a long time recovering, it is likely that he still possesses the same levels of ability.

Not only would the signing of Eriksen help them over the line this season in the Championship, but he is someone who will improve their chances of staying up in the top tier.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a great bit of business by Fulham if they are able to win the race for Eriksen’s signature as it will show that they are building for the future.

The Denmark international knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Premier League as he provided an impressive total of 118 direct goal contributions at this level during his stint at Tottenham Hotspur and thus he could turn out to be an asset for the Cottagers if they seal a return to this division later this year.

When you consider that Fulham are already able to call upon the services of Harry Wilson, Neeskens Kebano and Aleksandar Mitrovic, the arrival of Eriksen could bolster their chances of winning the Championship title.

Whereas it may take the midfielder some time to get up to speed due to his recent inactivity, there is no reason why he cannot eventually provide the club’s supporters with some memorable moments at Craven Cottage.

Charlie Gregory

Christian Eriksen is going to be a fantastic signing for whoever lands him, regardless of his heart problems and whether he ‘lived up to the hype’ at Inter Milan.

The fact of the matter is that the 29-year-old dictated the play for Tottenham year on year and when he eventually made the move to Italy, he couldn’t meet the lofty standards that he set for himself – but he was still rather good.

To let Eriksen loose in the Championship with a team like Fulham, who already have the incredible Aleksandar Mitrovic up front, you may as well hand them the title already.

If he can produce even half of what he did for Spurs at Craven Cottage then he is most definitely a good signing for them and regardless of who they have currently playing in the team that would need to make way for him, it would certainly be worth it.