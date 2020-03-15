‘May as well give him away’, ‘Joke’ – These Birmingham City fans are furious at latest Jude Bellingham update

Birmingham City are expected to lose Jude Bellingham this summer as several European giants battle it out for his signature.

That’s according to the Mirror, who claim that Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United have all agreed fees with Blues for the 16-year-old.

They state that an initial £15m will be paid to the Championship club and that could rise to £30m if Bellingham meets specific performance-related bonuses and the team he joins achieves success.

Given the ability and potential the teenager has, many fans feel that Blues should demand a fee that is closer to £30m in guaranteed funds before they start negotiating, particularly given the resources the clubs interested have.

So, the reported £15m has not gone down well at all with Birmingham fans, who want the board to do more to keep hold of their prized asset.

The question was put to the Birmingham City Supporters Group Facebook Group asking how the fans would feel if Bellingham did depart for such a fee and here we look at some of the responses…

Joe Edwards May as well give him away if that’s true

Anton Jones: 15 million is a joke.

Mandy Egan: He is worth a lot more than that but I hope wherever he goes he gets to play regular football.

Lewis Carey: Got robbed with Adams, I’m hoping the board have learnt and wont get robbed with Jude.

Adam Chivers: Initial fee… fair enough… I would expect substantial add ons for international appearances… competition wins… after a certain amount of appearances… and in particular if he goes to Dortmund a decent sell on % ! KRO

Grant Field: Well I could of told everyone from the start, it wouldn’t be £30m+ up front. All these clubs are essentially paying for his potential, not his current ability.

Roy Cornish: What a great kid he is I just wish him all the best on what ever he does KRO.