‘May as well be on the comedy channel’, ‘Humiliating’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to recent announcement

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping for a welcome distraction when they travel to League Two outfit Exeter City in the FA Cup 3rd Round next month.

The Owls were paired with the St James Park side in November’s draw, and will be hoping to use the game as a potential confidence-booster following their miserable start to the league campaign.

Heading into their Yorkshire derby with rivals Barnsley this afternoon, Tony Pulis’ men are rock-bottom of the Championship standings and are still waiting for their first victory since the former Stoke City manager replaced Garry Monk at Hillsborough almost exactly one month ago.

The big festive Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 In what year was Sheffield Wednesday formed? 1864 1865 1866 1867

Wednesday face some crucial fixtures over the festive period, including games against relegation rivals Coventry City and Nottingham Forest before hosting Derby County on 2 January.

Following the clash with the Rams, is that long trip down to Devon in the FA Cup, and on Friday, the game was announced as a televised game – with the Hillsborough faithful able to watch the game live on BT Sport Extra 5.

However, judging by some of the responses by Wednesday supporters on Twitter, they weren’t best pleased about the game being shown on TV.

Check the best below:

Can’t we just have a rocks,paper scissors best of 3 with em over zoom instead because that’s gonna be a painful watch — Deano (@deanrowdingswfc) December 11, 2020

Is that so we can be double embarrassed ? — Alex Sweeney 🇬🇧 (@Alex_sweeney91) December 11, 2020

May aswell be on the comedy channel the way we are at the minute 😫 — david stone (@stoneyboyblue) December 11, 2020

Will be a tough one for us that — WAWAW (@WAWAW_1867) December 11, 2020

They smell an upset — Mark Bebbington (@Bebby6) December 11, 2020

Oh goody — James Webster (@webbie13) December 11, 2020

Humiliating — Honest Fred (@FredHonest) December 12, 2020

Whoever picked that needs sacking https://t.co/DgTBcj0EZ9 — Jude (@judehallowl) December 11, 2020

Wow alex I cant sleep for thinking about it.😂 https://t.co/xIpkpWRLAX — Chris turton (@Christurton7) December 11, 2020