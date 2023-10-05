Highlights Charlton Athletic has made a managerial change early in the season, bringing in Michael Appleton to lead the team.

Charlton Athletic will hope the change of manager this early in the season can have the positive impact they expect.

The Addicks decided to part ways with Dean Holden very early into the 2023/24 season and replaced him with former Blackpool and Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton.

Appleton has managed various sides at this level before, and the London side will hope his experience can prove vital as the club seeks to push for the play-offs.

Appleton has taken over a side that hasn’t been shaped in his vision, so the upcoming January transfer window will be his first chance to make changes.

While arrivals may be expected, there could also be a few players moved out, whether for playing time or because they are being eyed by other sides.

So, here at Football League World, we decided to predict the transfer value of Charlton’s five best players…

Tayo Edun: £250k

Edun joined the Addicks in the summer transfer window just gone, and despite falling out of favour at Blackburn Rovers, he comes with great quality.

The defender had an excellent spell at Lincoln City, and that earned him his move to Ewood Park. While he didn’t play much, when he did, he showed he is a very good defender.

The 25-year-old joins Charlton, looking to get his career back on track, but also as one of their stronger players.

Edun will be an important player for the League One side this season, and here, we are predicting him to be worth £250,000.

George Dobson: £300k

Since joining Charlton on a free transfer in 2021, Dobson has become more and more of an important player as the seasons have gone on.

The midfielder now finds himself as the club’s captain, meaning he is a vital player under Appleton, and his performances make him one of their best players.

Dobson has started every league game so far this season and has already got off the mark in front of goal. If the Addicks are to be successful this season, it is expected that Dobson will be at the heart of it, and therefore, we are predicting the midfielder to be valued at £300,000.

Scott Fraser: £350k

Fraser is a player who is trying to get back to the heights that earned him his move from MK Dons to Ipswich Town a few years ago.

The 28-year-old has had a slow start to this season due to injuries, but since being on the books at the Valley, Fraser has shown he has the ability to have an impact on Charlton going forward.

He may not be considered it now, but Fraser is an important player for the club, and once he returns to full fitness, you would expect to see that. So, with that said, we are predicting the midfielder to have a value of £350,000.

Alfie May: £400k

As expected, Alfie May should be considered one of Charlton’s best players, despite the fact that he only joined the club in the summer.

The 30-year-old arrives at Charlton having scored several goals for Cheltenham Town in the last couple of seasons. He may not have hit those exact heights yet, but he isn’t far away, and if he does find his regular shooting boots, he could have a big say in where the Addicks finish this season.

So, here at FLW, we have predicted the forward to be valued at around £400,000.

Miles Leaburn: £650k

The final player to be considered one of their best players is young forward Miles Leaburn.

The 19-year-old has come through the academy and into the first team in the last year or so and has already established himself as one of the club’s better players.

His performances have been catching the eye of teams above, and some may consider it not too long before he is moving on from the Valley.

However, he is still there now and is scoring goals for the Addicks, and therefore, with his ability and performances, we are predicting the young striker to be worth around £650,000.