Maxwel Cornet to Chelsea: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

In somewhat surprising transfer news, Burnley star Maxwel Cornet has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent days.

According to TalkSPORT, the Blues are keeping tabs on the Ivorian, who wants out of Burnley following their relegation to the Championship.

The report states that the 25-year-old is available for a transfer fee of £17.5 million.

With the above in mind, below, we’ve examined all aspects of any potential Cornet to Chelsea transfer.

Is it a good potential move?

This depends on which way you look at it.

Financially it would likely be a great move for Cornet.

The salary on offer at Chelsea is very likely to eclipse the one he is currently on at Burnley, and it would also give the player the opportunity to compete at the sharp end of the Premier League and once again play in European competition.

However, it could also be considered a bad move for his career, given the fact he is coming into his prime years, and is unlikely to be a regular starter at the club.

Would he start?

No, Maxwel Cornet would not be a starter for Chelsea if he makes the move to Stamford Bridge unless he shows a drastic improvement overnight.

Quiz: Can you name which club Burnley signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

1 of 20 Jelle Vossen Anderlecht Genk Gent Standard Liege

That does not mean he is not good enough to be a member of the Chelsea squad, but that he is likely to struggle for minutes outside the cup competitions.

When you look at the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi who made just 23 and 15 Premier League appearances respectively last season, you get an indication of just how little Cornet could potentially feature next season.

At 25-years-old, bench-warming on a regular basis might not be the best career move for the Ivory Coast international.

What does he offer?

First and foremost he would offer Chelsea further quality in depth, and at a cut-price cost compared to the sort of fee a player of his ability would command usually.

There is no doubting that he is an exciting player, either, and he has shown he can do it in the Premier League, to an extent.

Nine goals in 26 top-flight appearances last season was certainly not a bad return in a poor Burnley side and it would be fascinating to see if he could build on some impressive performances at Chelsea were he to go there.

He would also be offering his prime years to Chelsea, which could entice them to offer the Ivorian a long-term deal.