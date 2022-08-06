Maxwel Cornet makes Burnley claim after sealing West Ham transfer

Former Burnley star Maxwel Cornet believes the Clarets deserve to be playing in the Premier League, penning an emotional farewell message to the second-tier side’s supporters on Instagram.

The Ivorian always looked like he was going to move on from Turf Moor this summer amid strong interest from elsewhere, with Leeds United, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers all previously interested in taking him away from Lancashire along with Newcastle United and the Hammers.

However, it was the latter that triggered his release clause with Newcastle preferring to negotiate an agreement that included instalments instead, a type of deal the Clarets seemingly weren’t open to.

Recording nine goals in 26 league appearances last term following his move from Lyon, the 25-year-old was a shining light during a very underwhelming season for Vincent Kompany’s side who struggled under Sean Dyche and Mike Jackson.

They had spent six consecutive seasons in the top tier after managing to establish themselves as a solid top-tier club under Dyche – but were beaten to the final survival spot by Leeds United on the final day of the season.

Despite their return to the second tier, Cornet believes they belong at the highest level as he sent an emotional message after finalising his move to the London Stadium.

He posted: “Thank you Burnley, thank you for all those crazy memories, I will remember this year my whole life.

“I’m so sad to see this club go down in Championship, but it deserves to be back in Premier League, that’s all I wish.

“Burnley is a big family who helped me to achieve one of my dreams: To play football in England.

“Thanks to you I know the English passion of football.”

The Verdict:

This is a classy message from a classy player and with this, he’s likely to get a good reception if or when he returns to Turf Moor.

The Ivorian made a valuable contribution to the cause with his nine goals last season and though it’s disappointing for the Clarets that his stay was so short, the way he’s conducted himself ensures he will be fondly remembered.

Burnley may have lost some of their key assets including Cornet – but they certainly have the ingredients and the funds to get themselves back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Manager Vincent Kompany has an eye for talent and that could be crucial to their promotion hopes – because recruitment will need to be good if they are to have enough quality to go straight back up.

Their performance last Friday was very promising but consistency will be key and this is why it may take some time before a well-informed verdict can be made on the relegated side’s promotion chances.

Cornet, meanwhile, has a really good chance of having a successful career considering his versatility and the fact he still has plenty of time to improve further.