‘Maximum passion’ – Tony Fernandes sends QPR message involving Joey Barton

Queens Park Rangers owner Tony Fernandes has taken a look back at the club’s promotion to the Premier League back in 2014 in a message posted on Instagram that also involves Joey Barton.

It has been six years since the R’s reached the top flight at Wembley Stadium as Bobby Zamora scored the only goal of the game against Derby County in the last minute of normal time to send the West London club up.

In the time that has passed since then, the club has returned to the Sky Bet Championship and is now seeking another stab at promotion next term after finishing the season just gone in ninth under Mark Warburton.

Although he has a lot more pressing matters to attend to this summer with the transfer window kicking into gear once more, Fernandes still found the time to pay tribute to that brilliant day at Wembley for the R’s and their supporters as he posted the following on his Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes)

Since taking over at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium back in 2011, Fernandes has seen the club spend three seasons in the Premier League alongside being relegated on two separate occasions in the last 10 years.

After securing a top half finish last term, the R’s will now be looking to press for a top six finish in the 2021/22 campaign, with new signings sure to be high up on the agenda over the next few weeks.

QPR have already been busy in the current window, with the club having signed Charlie Austin, Sam Field and Jordy de Wijs from West Bromwich Albion and Hull City respectively.

<br /> 20 facts about QPR’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Esteban Granero made his QPR league debut against Manchester City – True or false? True False

Meanwhile the West London side continue to be linked with a move for Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen, who was previously on loan from their rivals during the second half of the season just gone.