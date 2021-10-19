Maxime Colin’s current situation at Birmingham City becomes evident

Lee Bowyer will be without Maxime Colin for Birmingham City’s clash with Huddersfield Town tomorrow, with the 44-year-old stating that the full-back will have to see a specialist, during an interview with Birmingham Live.

Colin, who has been a mainstay in Bowyer’s side this season, has been suffering from a persistent Achilles problem.

Colin is set to miss tomorrow’s match against the play-off occupiers and he could be facing even longer on the sidelines, with a return date yet to be determined.

Colin has proven to be a more than competent defensive option for Birmingham in recent seasons and played his part in helping Birmingham to concede just three goals in their opening six matches of this Championship season.

The full-back also provides an attacking threat, possessing the drive to get forward and quality in the final third.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer issued an update on Colin’s situation: “Max is struggling, nothing has changed there with Max.

“He is going to have to see a specialist, he has been playing for a while now with pain and he tried to play through it.

“During the international break we tried let it settle down, he has had two of them now and he just couldn’t go any more.

“In the first half the other night he just wasn’t himself, he wasn’t releasing to go and press anyone, he just sat in his hole. You could tell he was in too much pain.

“But you have to give him credit, he has been playing for a while but now he’s got to have a bit of time out to try and fix this problem.

“It’s a massive blow, Max is one of those players who is low maintenance, high output, you don’t even know he’s around the place until he steps on the pitch and then you see him stand out.”

The verdict

Colin is a really dependable figure in Birmingham’s backline, providing attacking threat and defensive stability.

His ability to get forward adds an extra dimension to Birmingham’s attacking play, and whilst goals have not been flowing recently, he is someone who would certainly help The Blues in returning to winning ways.

Colin will be missed during his time on the sidelines, but they do have another attacking option in Jeremy Bela, although, he does not provide the same defensive cover as Colin.

Birmingham need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible, but that is made harder when a key individual like the full-back will be missing.