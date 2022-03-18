Maxime Colin starts: The Birmingham City XI we expect to see v Swansea City

Birmingham City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend when they head to Wales to face Swansea City.

The Blues were unable to deliver the goods in their showdown with Middlesbrough on Tuesday as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chris Wilder’s side.

As a result of this setback, Birmingham slipped to 20th in the league standings.

Set to take on a Swansea side who have won three of their last five league games, Birmingham know that they will need to be at their best if they are to secure a positive result in this clash.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Boro, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Blues boss Lee Bowyer decides to make some alterations to his starting eleven tomorrow.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Birmingham could line up against Swansea…

Having utilised the 3-5-2 formation on numerous occasions this season, Bowyer is likely to stick with this system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge will be looking to use the confidence gained from his penalty save in midweek to his advantage in Saturday’s fixture.

With Teden Mengi set to be out of action for six weeks due to a hamstring injury, Maxime Colin could be drafted in as his replacement.

The Frenchman has played as part of a back-three this season and possesses a wealth of experience at this level.

Having made 251 Championship appearances during his career, Colin will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against Swansea.

Colin is set to line up alongside Marc Roberts and Nico Gordon in central defence.

Jordan Graham will feature on the right-hand side of the pitch whilst One Hernandez will be tasked with providing width on the left for Birmingham.

Taylor Richards may potentially make way for Juninho Bacuna who could feature alongside Ryan Woods and Gary Gardner in the heart of midfield.

Lukas Jutkiewicz is set to play in a two-striker formation alongside Tahith Chong who has provided four direct goal contributions for Birmingham in the Championship during his loan spell at St Andrew’s.