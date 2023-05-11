This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Maxime Colin has admitted that while he is open to the possibility of extending his stay at Birmingham City beyond the summer, he is also considering making a move abroad.

Colin's contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of June.

If the defender does not agree to fresh terms, he will become a free agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Birmingham head coach John Eustace revealed last month in an interview with Birmingham Live that the Blues were keen to retain the services of Colin.

The 31-year-old is one of seven players who will need their futures to be resolved in the coming weeks.

Troy Deeney, Kevin Long, George Friend, Nico Gordon, Jordan Graham, and Harlee Dean's respective deals are also set to expire next month.

During his time at St Andrew's, Colin has managed to establish himself as a key member of Birmingham's squad.

The defender has represented the club on 253 occasions in all competitions since sealing a switch in 2017 from Brentford.

What has Maxime Colin said about his future at Birmingham City?

With his current deal drawing to a close, Colin has made an honest claim about his situation at Birmingham.

Speaking to Transfermarkt France (as cited by Birmingham Live), Colin said: "Four years ago when I extended I put all my energy and my mind into this period.

"Here I come at the end of a cycle.

"I'm really open, maybe even extending here.

"I know the club is interested.

"But in any case, in my head it would be a new project, a new cycle.

"And then I will also see if there are other possibilities abroad.

"We will see what it gives."

Will Birmingham be able to convince Maxime Colin to extend his stay?

With Colin not ruling out the possibility of staying at Birmingham, the Championship outfit ought to consider tabling a suitable contract offer.

By offering assurances regarding the direction of the club, the Blues may be able to convince him to agree to fresh terms.

If the defender does opt to stay, he will unquestionably be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in the second-tier next season.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Colin made 1.8 tackles, 2.7 clearances, and won 1.2 aerial duels per fixture as he recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.74 in the Championship.

Colin also chipped in with five direct goal contributions in the 44 league games that he participated in.