Maxi Lopez sends Birmingham City message after QPR victory

Maxi Lopez has taken to Twitter to send a message after Birmingham City‘s “massive win” over QPR on Friday evening amid continued links with a takeover deal.

The Argentine announced a takeover bid alongside businessman Paul Richardson over the summer and are reported to have put down a £1.5 million deposit to secure Vong Pech’s minority stake in the Championship club.

Nothing concrete has been announced in recent months but Lopez continues to associate himself with the Blues via social media and took to Twitter after last night’s win over the R’s.

Goals from Auston Trusty and Emmanuel Longelo put Birmingham 2-0 up inside half an hour against the Championship’s second-place side and they did not relinquish their lead – with John Ruddy denying Lyndon Dykes from the penalty spot to ensure the clean sheet remained intact.

John Eustace’s side have now won three of their last five games to climb to 11th ahead of the packed slate of second-tier fixtures today.

The Blues were tipped for relegation by some ahead of the 2022/23 campaign but have made a strong start to life under their new coach.

The Verdict

It’s a little unclear where Lopez and Richardson’s takeover bid is in terms of progression but the Argentine’s social media presence would suggest he still feels it will be completed.

He’s right to label last night’s victory as a “massive win” as the R’s have been excellent in recent weeks and climbed near to the Championship summit.

The hosts did their damage early at St Andrew’s but showed what a well-drilled defensive unit they have become to shut out Rangers.

Some supporters will be starting to believe that anything is possible this term.