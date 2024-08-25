Despite Leeds United's Premier League ambition this season, there are still a few players who face uncertainty at the club as the transfer deadline looms for Daniel Darke's side.

Leeds are expected to be a strong side again in the 2024/25 Championship season, but there are still a number of positions which need filling within their squad after key personnel last year left the club: Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginio Rutter have all left the club, alongside other fringe players or loaned-out players such as Diego Llorente, Marc Roca, Sam Greenwood, and Charlie Cresswell.

Their outgoing column has been far larger than their incomings, where, so far, Joe Rodon has come the other way from Tottenham Hotspur as part of the deal for Gray, and Leeds have also recently acquired Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell over the last few months. However, Jayden Bogle's capture from Sheffield United and Largie Ramazani from UD Almeria are particularly eye-catching, but there is bound to be more in the way of both incomings and outgoings.

That is unlikely to be the end of them splashing the cash but fringe players and those behind many others in the pecking order could still depart, despite Leeds having a thorough pruning of the squad so far. The squad may be thin, but anything can happen in the final week of a window, where a player may strike a deal with another club out of the blue.

Here, we take a look at two players who could still leave Elland Road during the final days of the transfer market.

1 Max Wober

Austrian defender Max Wöber only joined the Whites in January of last year but he has been fairly decent on loan with Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga, and there remains every chance he has permanent suitors in a top-flight league somewhere this summer.

Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke has detailed that there is a "strong possibility" that the 26-year-old Austrian could leave Elland Road, with the centre-back behind Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in the centre-back pecking order.

Max Wöber's career stats - per Transfermarkt (22/08/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Rapid Vienna 24 2 0 Ajax 39 1 2 Sevilla 8 0 0 Red Bull Salzburg 125 9 9 Leeds United 20 0 0 Borussia Mönchengladbach 27 2 3 Austria 28 0 2

Wöber was one of several first-teamers to secure loan exits from Elland Road during the summer window last year after he activated the loan clause in his contract and moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga after just six months at Leeds.

However, according to recent reports, Leeds will listen to offers for Wöber in this window as he no longer features in Farke’s plans for the new season. A move is "seen as best for all parties", and the Whites will allow him to leave if they receive an appropriate offer.

Despite those reports, Farke has brought him back into the first-team fold recently, even though that doesn't mean he will remain. He may have started against Middlesbrough in the 3-0 cup defeat, but his departure has an air of inevitability to it as the window draws to a close after he was substituted on 63 minutes.

2 Willy Gnonto

Leeds are not prepared to let Willy Gnonto leave Elland Road before the summer transfer window closes, according to Give Me Sport, who believe the Whites won't sanction a sale because Farke feels a potential promotion push could be derailed if the Italian departs in the next couple of weeks. All the indications are that he will remain in West Yorkshire.

Leeds Live have the latest on the situation, stating that the club have no intention of letting the 20-year-old leave before the end of the window, and that he has not handed in any transfer request. They added that, after it became clear that he would not be leaving last summer, he has acted professionally, earned back the trust and respect of the squad members, coaches and supporters, and has not tested Farke's warning of there being no third chance for him.

Leeds and Farke will be desperate to keep at least one of their vital attacking players, especially those who are capable of a moment of magic in the final third to be a match winner. Although the Italian is a young player with plenty of potential, he can impact the here and now with his quality in the second tier.

Gnonto has plenty of interest himself, but losing Summerville and Rutter, whilst adding a player such as Ramazani may allow for him to play in his best role down the left-flank. He is better down that side than on the right, with angles in the half-spaces opening up for him to attack the box, and could form a devastating forward line with the Belgian on the opposing flank.

It is especially pertinent that Leeds don't sell themselves short in terms of quality attacking players to give them the required attacking thrust. Gnonto could be a key cog in Leeds' new-look attacking unit, as they look to rebuild this season in attack. The forward line looks more balanced down the right now, with Rothwell offering more from central midfield and Bogle overlapping down that side as well.

A restructuring of Leeds' forward line could see Gnonto switch to the opposite flank, with both he and Ramazani comfortable at attacking the box from an inverted angle, as they are two-footed enough to thrive as the right-winger. Holding onto Gnonto and signing a difference-maker in the final third would see the Whites have one of the strongest attacks in the league yet again in 2024/25.