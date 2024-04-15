Highlights Max Wober is uncertain about his future at Leeds or Borussia Mönchengladbach, with no recent communication from either club.

Leeds United's promotion battle is currently the priority, making it unlikely for decisions on loan players to be made just yet.

Wober's temporary departure from Leeds and lack of future plans with the club suggest a permanent sale may be on the cards this summer.

Max Wober has opened up on his Leeds United future amid speculation going into the summer transfer window.

The defender is currently on loan with Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The Austrian has featured 24 times in the German top flight this season, and has earned plaudits for his performances (all stats from Fbref).

However, his loan is set to expire in the coming weeks, leading to uncertainty regarding his future at Elland Road.

It has previously been reported that the Whites are open to offers for the centre-back, but it remains to be seen whether a permanent deal to remain with Mönchengladbach can be arranged.

Max Wober transfer latest

Wober has discussed his Leeds future ahead of his impending return at the end of the season.

He has revealed that he hasn’t heard anything from Leeds or Monchengladbach in quite some time, leaving him uncertain over where his future lies.

“I haven’t heard from Gladbach in a while, they will also be squad planning for next season,” said Wober, via Bild.

“I’m curious whether anyone from Gladbach will come to me – or from Leeds too.

“Nobody has talked to me yet.

“Leeds are in the middle of a promotion fight, they have better things to do at the moment than talking to their loan players about their future.”

Wober signed for Leeds in the January transfer window in 2023, moving from RB Salzburg in a deal worth a reported £11 million.

However, he was unable to help the Yorkshire outfit remain in the Premier League, making 16 appearances in the top flight as the team finished 19th in the table.

Relegation to the Championship led to Wober’s temporary departure, signing for the Bundesliga side with no option to buy clause included in the deal.

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Farke will have any use for Wober in his future plans, but it appears unlikely at this stage.

Leeds United league position

Championship Table (As it stands April 11th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 2 Leicester City 42 41 88 3 Leeds United 43 42 87 4 Southampton 41 27 81 5 West Brom 43 24 72 6 Norwich City 43 16 71 7 Hull City 42 8 65 8 Coventry City 42 14 63

Farke’s side is currently challenging for promotion to the Premier League, which could determine a lot of their upcoming transfer plans.

Leeds suffered a big setback on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers at home, with a late Sammie Szmodics goal maintaining the team’s third place position in the table.

The Whites are now one point behind second place Leicester City, but have played a game more than their top two rivals.

Leeds end their season with games against Middlesbrough, QPR and Southampton.

Wober’s future won’t be resolved until the end of the season

Wober admits that Leeds’ promotion battle will be too distracting for them to make any decisions about loan players just yet.

And that is surely right, as Farke’s team have better things to be thinking about than the players not even at the club at the moment.

But there are only three games left in the regular season, so time is ticking on Wober’s return to Elland Road.

It seems unlikely that he will play a role in Farke’s first team plans going forward, so finding a permanent sale this summer should be a priority for the club.