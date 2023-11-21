Highlights Max Wober has opened up about the differences in living in Spain, England, Germany, and Austria, where he has played in his career.

Wober is keeping an eye on Leeds United's promotion battle and says they are playing "cool football" and have a good chance to be promoted.

Wober's future with Leeds United depends on their promotion to the Premier League and his impressive performances with Mönchengladbach could help his value if they decide to sell him.

Max Wober has given an update on his Leeds United future.

The defender is currently on loan with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

The centre back signed for the German side following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League.

It has been reported that Mönchengladbach hold no option to buy clause to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

However, his impressive start to life with the club has led people to wonder whether his future lies away from the Championship team.

What is the latest Max Wober news?

Speaking to Laola1, Wober has opened up about the differences between living in Spain, England, Germany, and Austria, having played in all four countries already in his career.

The 25-year-old also admitted that he is keeping tabs on Leeds’ promotion battle ahead of his impending return to the club in the summer.

“The quality of life [in Germany] is exactly the same as in Austria,” said Wober, via Sport Witness.

“In England, for example, you could already tell that there was a difference in the food.

“I was able to take a lot with me everywhere.

“Regardless of whether it was a bit of Spanish from Sevilla or the fact that I explored the south of Spain.

“I played incredible games there, just like in England.

“I don’t want to miss any of my stations.

“Leeds are doing very well.

“They play really cool football, it’s fun to watch.

“If they keep going like this, everything looks like they’ll be promoted.

“Then the whole thing isn’t really in my hands.”

Wober signed for the Whites in a reported £10 million deal just last January, spending six months with the Yorkshire outfit before parting ways on a temporary basis.

A loan move to Borussia Mönchengladbach was secured in a bid to improve his chances of competing with Austria in the European Championship this summer.

The Austrian has featured 11 times in the Bundesliga, with his new team currently ninth in the German top flight table.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Meanwhile, Leeds are third in the Championship standings after 16 games, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Daniel Farke’s side will be aiming to earn their place back in the Premier League at the first attempt after the club suffered relegation in the previous campaign.

Leeds have won their last three league games in a row leading up to this November international break.

Next up for the Whites is a clash away to local rivals Rotherham United on 24 November.

Does Max Wober have a future with Leeds United?

The manner of his departure from Elland Road last summer could have soured the player’s relationship with the club beyond repair.

However, Leeds have shown a willingness to put the past behind them in order to work with their players, as evidenced by Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville’s return to the squad this season after missing training during the summer.

Much of Wober’s Leeds future seems to depend on promotion to the Premier League, as it seems unlikely the Austrian would want to compete in the Championship.

His performances for Mönchengladbach are showing a lot of promise, which should help him retain his £10 million value if Leeds do try to sell him in the near future.