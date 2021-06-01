Max Power to Ipswich Town: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

It’s set to be a very busy summer for Ipswich Town as Paul Cooks looks to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion.

With new owners in place, fans will be excited about what the future holds, and Cook used the latter part of the previous season to understand that major changes are required.

One player who has been linked with a switch to Portman Road is Max Power, a player the boss knows well having worked with him at Wigan.

The midfielder is available on a free transfer as he leaves Sunderland and here we look in depth at the potential transfer…

Is it a good potential move?

Yes, it seems like a no-brainer. Firstly, Power is proven at this level and he is a player that Cook knows well, and the fact that he is a free agent means that there’s no real obstacles preventing this deal from happening.

From Ipswich’s perspective, they are lacking key men in the middle of the park and the 27-year-old would add quality and depth to an area that needs improving.

Are these 17 facts about Ipswich Town’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Ipswich Town first badge contained the coat of arms for Ipswich Borough Council? True False

Would he start?

There’s every chance he would become an important player under Cook.

The Tractor Boys chief is set to oversee a major overhaul in the summer, with plenty of new arrivals inevitable. Given his history with Cook, you would imagine that Power would be one of the first names on the teamsheet and if he can rediscover his form from his Wigan days then it will be a great move for Ipswich as he was superb in the third tier then.

What does he offer?

At his best, the former Tranmere man is a good all-round midfielder at this level, evident by the fact he has won two promotions.

He is decent on the ball, aggressive in the way he wins the ball back and he can press well. Furthermore, he has been a captain at clubs in the past, so he is a leader in the dressing room and his experience would be welcome at Ipswich.