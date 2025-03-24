Max Power is a name that sounds good in your ear, especially if you are a Wigan Athletic or Sunderland supporter.

The dynamic midfielder attracted attention based on his cool-sounding name, but became a terrace favourite at both the Brick Community Stadium and the Stadium of Light thanks to his battling displays on the pitch.

But since 2023, Power has been on somewhat of a footballing odyssey after leaving the familiar climes of the EFL.

Max Power became a League One title specialist with Wigan Athletic

Power came through the ranks at Tranmere Rovers to establish himself as a key figure on Merseyside, going on to captain the side.

When the midfielder first broke into the first team, Tranmere were plying their trade in League One, but Rovers suffered relegation to League Two in Power’s penultimate season with his boyhood club.

The drop down to League Two led to a proper breakthrough season for Power, who scored seven goals and provided six assists as he started 45 of Tranmere’s 46 league games – a big increase in gametime from the 33 League One appearances he managed the season prior.

Those stats caught the eye of Wigan, who swooped in to sign Power at the expiry of his contract at Prenton Park in July 2015.

Although Power was out of contract, Tranmere was still owed a fee as compensation, the value of which was set by a tribunal.

Back playing in the third tier, the 2015/16 season was a fruitful one for Power and Wigan.

He maintained his healthy level of goal contributions, notching six goals and providing eight more for teammates in 44 League One appearances.

That helped Wigan to the League One title – the first of three Power would win with the Latics.

He would pick up the second two years after the first, with a disappointing relegation from the Championship in between the two title triumphs.

Following Wigan’s return to the Championship for the 2018/19 season, Power played just once in the league before moving on an initial loan to Sunderland.

In January 2019 that move was made permanent, with Power then remaining with the Black Cats in League One for the next three seasons.

Despite becoming a Wembley winner with Sunderland thanks to their EFL Trophy triumph in 2021, Power was unable to replicate his League One promotion antics on Wearside.

After 13 goals in 137 appearances during two failed play-off campaigns in three years at the Stadium of Light, Power returned back to Wigan, who had been relegated back to League One.

Power’s reunion with the Latics led to a third League One title at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, completing a special kind of treble with the Greater Manchester outfit.

Max Power has landed in Denmark's top flight - via a stint in Saudi Arabia

But after a fairly traditional EFL career, Power’s footballing story took an interesting twist.

Unable to prevent Wigan from getting relegated from the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season, Power departed the Latics as a free agent at the expiry of his contract.

It was a surprising departure for many, with Power having started all but the final game of Wigan’s Championship campaign, captaining the side on a handful of occasions.

Few could have expected his next move, however, as the League One title specialist popped up in the second tier of Saudi Arabian football with Al-Qadsiah, who were managed by fellow Merseysider Robbie Fowler at the time.

Power played a very bit-part role as Al-Qadsiah lifted the Saudi First Division League at the end of the 2023/24 season, with the midfielder featuring just nine times out of a possible 34 games.

It was a very interesting time for Power, who was handed the captain’s armband on his league debut for the club.

Having relied upon painkillers to get through the first nine league games, Power required surgery on his groin and a hernia.

That left the midfielder out on the sidelines, with player and club deciding in January to de-register Power in order to allow another foreign player to be registered, as only seven non-Saudi Arabian players can feature for a team in the Saudi league system.

Still captain of the club, Power had to watch on and support his teammates from afar. At the end of the 2023/24 season, Power departed Saudi Arabia after just a year with Al-Qadsiah.

That paved the way for a move to Danish outfit Aarhus, with Power initially joining on trial.

Although the Danish league season had already completed seven rounds of fixtures, Power clearly did enough to impress Aarhus, signing on a deal until the end of the season.

Since completing the switch to Denmark, Power has largely been a substitute player, going on to make 14 appearances across all competitions.

His efforts have helped AGF to third-place in the regular season of the Superliga table, with the league now split into two play-off competitions.

Power and AGF are five points behind second-placed FC Copenhagen – who occupy the last qualification spot for European football - and if he performs well enough, he could end up playing a bit-part role in a continental competition next season, in what would be a surprise twist for his career.