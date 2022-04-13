Max Power sends message to Wigan Athletic supporters after club’s draw with Burton

Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power has taken to Twitter to praise the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during last night’s clash with Burton Albion.

The Latics managed to seal a point at the Pirelli Stadium as they took a step closer to achieving their goal of securing an immediate return to the Championship.

Josh Magennis went close to opening the scoring for Wigan in the 25th minute of this clash as his strike was denied by Matej Kovar.

Burton defender Michael Mancienne then tested Latics goalkeeper Ben Amos with an effort from outside of the area.

The hosts squandered a great opportunity to take the lead just before half-time as a mishit back-pass by Power gave Harry Chapman the chance to score but he failed to hit the target with his effort.

Following the break, Will Keane’s effort was saved by Kovar before Kell Watts produced a superb goal-line clearance to prevent Joe Powell from scoring what would have been a winning goal for Burton.

As a result of this draw, Wigan extended their advantage over Milton Keynes Dons at the top of the League One standings to four points.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Twitter, Power admitted that the club were below par in this fixture whilst he also praised Wigan’s travelling supporters.

The 28-year-old posted: “Nowhere near our best tonight [Tuesday] but ground out another point.

“Thanks for your support, rest up and look ahead to Saturday.”

The Verdict

Whereas Power has every right to be disappointed by the fact that Wigan were unable to seal victory yesterday, the club still managed to edge closer to securing automatic promotion as they are now seven points clear of Rotherham United who occupy third-place in the League One standings.

Considering that the Millers suffered a 3-0 defeat to Portsmouth last night, the chances of them catching the Latics in the third-tier are very slim as they have only won one of their last five league games.

Power will be hoping to help Wigan potentially clinch the league title by delivering the goods in their upcoming clashes with Cambridge United, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

Having provided a respectable total of 13 direct goal contributions at this level during the current campaign, the midfielder will unquestionably be confident in his ability to add to this particular tally between now and the end of the term.