Highlights

Wigan Athletic has a proud history in the FA Cup, including a famous victory over Manchester City in the 2017-18 campaign.

Despite being in League One, Wigan Athletic has a chance to cause another upset in the FA Cup by defeating Manchester United in the upcoming match.

Former Wigan Athletic and Sunderland midfielder Max Power, who now plys his trade for Saudi Arabian second tier outfit Al-Qadsiyah, is a modern day League One legend having won the third tier title with the Latics in 2016, 2018 and 2022.

The ace started his career at his local club Tranmere Rovers, who he would go on to make 128 appearances for, before joining the 'Tics in 2015, where he made 143 appearances in an initial spell, scoring on 11 occasions.

He moved to the north-east in 2018, making 137 appearances for the Black Cats, before re-joining the Latics in 2021 as the club was re-building following a gloomy period of time in administration, but it was during Power's first spell in Greater Manchester where the ace made his mark in the FA Cup.

The 'Tics, of course, have a proud track record of recent history in the world's oldest domestic cup competition, lifting the famous old trophy on 11th May 2013, as Ben Watson headed home a corner swung in by current Latics boss Shaun Maloney in the dying embers of the cup final.

The 2017-18 FA Cup campaign also witnessed some Wigan magic, as the 'Tics knocked out Premier League opposition in both round three and four, thrashing Bournemouth 3-0 at the DW Stadium in a third round replay, before defeating West Ham 2-0 in the fourth round also on home soil.

But the greatest upset of them all came in round five.

Max Power reveals hilarious Paul Cook message ahead of Manchester City tie

In the fifth round of the 2017-18 FA Cup campaign, the Latics hosted the Cityzens at a time when the clubs were exactly two divisions apart, with the 'Tics sitting top of the League One table, whereas City were, unsurprisingly, top of the Premier League table at the time.

City would go on to be famous 'centurions' that season, winning the Premier League title with a total of 100 points, as Manchester United finished in a distant second on just 81 points, in a season in which Guardiola's side also won the 2018 EFL Cup, so bizzarely enough, League One Latics were the intervention which prevented City from winning a domestic treble.

Following Sunday's FA Cup draw which has pitted the Latics against the red half of Manchester this time, Power made an X post on Monday morning which revealed Cook's amusing team talk ahead of the City clash.

He wrote: "What a great FA Cup draw for Wigan yesterday.

"The club and the Cup just have that special relationship.

"I still look back and laugh at how we beat this Man City team.

"The magic of the cup, good times."

What a great FA cup draw for Wigan yesterday. The club and the Cup just have that special relationship. I still look back and laugh at how we beat this Man City team 🤣 The magic of the cup, good times 💙 pic.twitter.com/qWhET8wiNG — Max Power (@mp_1825) December 4, 2023

The midfielder continued: "I remember the gaffer (Paul Cook) getting their team sheet and writing it up on the board.

"He turned around looked at us and there was a silence for a few seconds, then the dressing room burst out laughing.

"He then said “All the best lads, because I can’t f***ing help use.”

City's starting lineup that day included globally renowned talents all around the pitch with Sergio Aguero starting up front, supported by widemen Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva, meanwhile the midfield trio was David Silva, Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan.

Power was key to the outcome of this game, as he was subject to a badly mistimed Fabian Delph challenge which resulted in the latter being dismissed from the action by referee Anthony Taylor, although it could be argued that City could have won this tie even when down to just ten men.

Another cup shock could be up ahead for the Latics

Sunday's mouthwatering draw presents the 'Tics with yet another opportunity to shock the footballing world in the FA Cup, as they host Man United on the first weekend of January, in a game which is highly likely to be played in front of either BBC or ITV TV cameras.

Although beating Erik Ten Hag's Red Devils is a tall order for most sides higher up in the English football pyramid, let alone those in League One, it is not totally out of the question for a Latics side who know exactly how to pull off an FA Cup upset.

Latics gaffer Shaun Maloney was instrumental to the club's remarkable 2013 FA Cup triumph, and was also the goalscorer back in April 2012 when the 'Tics defeated Man U for the first ever time in their Premier League days, winning 1-0.

Also among the Latics' current ranks is winger Callum McManaman who was the man of the match in the 2013 FA Cup final, and would love to show the footballing world just how dangerous he can be on the big stage once more.