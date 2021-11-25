Max Power reflects on Wigan Athletic’s 2-2 draw at Cambridge United

Wigan Athletic lost ground on the automatic promotions places but were able to rescue a point at the Abbey Stadium after going two goals down against Cambridge United.

The Latics are now two points behind Wycombe Wanderers in second place although they have played two games fewer, so Leam Richardson’s men will still be firmly believing that they can achieve automatic promotion back to the Championship.

Max Power has been a key player since re-joining the club from Sunderland this summer and he chipped in with an assist from Callum Lang’s 87th minute equaliser.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the difficult game.

He posted: “Great comeback last night. Should never of found ourselves 2-0 down but kept going till the end and it’s another point on the board.”

Rotherham United have emerged as League One front runners in the midst of a current 12 game unbeaten run with Paul Warne’s men knocking Wigan off their perch somewhat. The Latics take on Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Oxford United in their next four league outings so we should get a good measure of where they are in the promotion race in the next month or so.

It shows the character in the squad that they were able to stay focused and start from scratch against Mark Bonner’s men. Staying in the moment and not allowing the scoreline to affect them, despite going into the match expecting to win that could be an extremely valuable point come the end of the season.

There are no easy games in the EFL.

Richardson is doing an outstanding job considering how many new players he has had to integrate into the squad this term. Power has slotted in seamlessly in central midfield but also offering excellent cover at full back when needed.