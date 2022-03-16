Max Power reacts to Wigan Athletic’s crucial 2-0 win at Crewe Alexandra

Wigan Athletic picked up a crucial win in their League One promotion pursuit at rock bottom Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday evening.

Josh Magennis and Will Keane’s finishes either side of half time saw the Latics build a three point cushion on third placed Milton Keynes Dons, having still played two games fewer than Liam Manning’s men.

Max Power has been a hugely influential player for Leam Richardson this season in a variety of positions, and the squad are edging closer and closer to sealing automatic promotion every week.

Power took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “Great win on the road.

“Delighted for the big man @josh_mag90 (Josh Magennis) off the mark.”

Magennis arrived in January from Hull City to add some attacking depth to the squad.

An incredibly strong defence has laid the foundations for Wigan’s promotion bid this season and that allowed them to establish control at Gresty Road.

Magennis scored 19 goals in all competitions for the Tigers as they won the League One title in 2020/21 and will be hoping to repeat the feat, after opening his account for the club against the Railwaymen.

The Northern Ireland international is not the most easy on the eye striker in League One, but what he lacks in natural ability he makes up for in conditioning and work rate, and the 31-year-old has carved out a respectable career for himself since swapping Kilmarnock for Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2016.

Recruiting experienced League One players like Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough and Max Power seems to have worked a treat for Wigan, who have overseen some turnaround from the side that was embroiled in a relegation battle for the vast majority of 2020/21.

Even the league title is not out of reach now and if the Latics’ defensive solidity remains so impeccable, they have every chance.